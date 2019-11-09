Hikes in Sonoma County for all ages, ability levels

Glen Ellen: Learn about local birds on this hike for all abilities on a level trail through oak woodlands. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Park, $7. for non-regional parks members. 707-565-7888. Sonomacountyparks.org.

Sebastopol: Easy 2-3 mile walk at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. 10-11 a.m. Free parking for military members and veterans and regional parks members. 707-565-2041.

Penngrove: Join a certified naturalist and director of Forest Ecotherapy for a detox in nature. The four-hour tech-free experience covers 1.5 miles and a 200-foot elevation. Includes pauses along the way to set intentions, give gratitude, rest on the forest floor and enjoy the season’s edible gifts. 1-5 p.m. Free. To register contact winingek@sonoma.edu or call 707-888-5616. Fairfield Osborn Preserve, 6543 Lichau Road.

Kenwood: Docent-led 1-mil family hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Starts and ends at The Visitors Center. Parking $10 per vehicle, $8 for seniors and students. Sugarloafpark.org.

Healdsburg: Leisurely 2-mile flat trail stroll for older adults beside quiet lakes. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. 707-565-7888. Sonomacountyparks.org.

James Lanaras and Meg McConahey