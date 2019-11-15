Cotati event teaches sustainable gardening practices

WINDSOR

Landscaping with fire in mind

Take a tour through the beautiful Foothills of Windsor demonstration garden to see how to design a landscape with fire in mind.

Daily Acts is leading the program, which will focus on material choices and maintenance practices for a more fire resilient landscape.

Free. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Hembree Lane and Foothill Drive. The tour will also include a visit to a nearby private garden.

To register, visit dailyacts.org or phone 707-789-9664.

SANTA ROSA

Last blast plant sale scheduled for student-supported nursery

The planting season is almost over. But there is one last chance to grab some deals at the Willowside School Nursery and get them in the ground.

The student-supported nursery is having a final sale of the season Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

They offer everything from low water-use and California native plants, to succulents and plants that are beneficial to birds and insects. 5299 Hall Road at the corner of Willowside Road. 707-569-4724,

COTATI

Pocket Park gardening party offers chance to sharpen skills

The best way to learn is by doing. If you want to sharpen your gardening skills, join Daily Acts for a Saturday work party Nov. 16 at the Cotati Pocket Park.

Learn sustainable gardening practices you can do at home while also doing good for the community.

The group plans to finish a small corner of sheet mulching, add some infill plants and run existing irrigation to them. The park is on Lasalle Avenue in Cotati. To register, visit dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

Send Home and Garden news at least three weeks in advance to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.