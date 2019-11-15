Garden Docs: How to grow aloe in Sonoma County

AGNES WRITES: I was given several large aloe plants (Aloe arborescens) by a neighbor who has moved back to the colder Midwest. She said they were very easy to grow and even colorful during the winter. I live fairly close to the ocean in West County. What can you tell me about the cultural needs of this particular variety?

You are very fortunate to be the recipient of these aloe plants. Yes, they are easy to grow and you will find that they will flourish in your microclimate near the ocean.

Aloes are admired for their bold form and texture that are topped with an abundance of colorful flowers ranging from yellow to orange-red (A. arborescens).

They tolerate drought, full sun and salt spray. Milder temperatures such as yours in western Sonoma County are perfect growing conditions for aloes.

Inland they are equally admired since they bloom reliably from December through March. Give them a well-drained soil and light afternoon shade in hot locations. They do not survive temperatures below 29 degrees. Aloes planted in pots seem to solve the temperature sensitivity problem since the containers can be moved to sheltered locations for frost protection.

They are also commonly called the candelabra plant because they form a large rounded shrub with branching grey-green, sword-shaped spiny leaves.

I assume your good fried told you that A. arborescens can reach 10 feet tall and grow equally as wide under perfect growing conditions. They need little to moderate water and space to grow.

Obviously, because of their size and spiny leaves some thought needs to go into their placement in the garden. I have admired the tall blooming clusters along fences and driveways in nearby Bodega. If you decide to plant them in a large pot for the patio, buy a separate container support with rolling wheels so that the aloe can be easily moved as desired.

There are numerous species of aloes available that range in size from A. ‘Blue Elf’, a mounding dwarf variety that grows 1½ feet by 2 feet wide to tree aloes’ slow-growing 20 feet to 30 feet in height. Most aloes have spiny, or teeth-like leaves with variations of grey-green tones in their leaves. The bloom colors range from vermilion and yellow to orange and pink.

A well-known favorite in the aloe family is the medicinal aloe botanically known as Aloe vera (A. barbadensis). It has clustering rosettes and fleshy upright leaves with cheery yellow spike-like flowers spring through summer. This is a plant that has been used over the ages to treat burns and general inflammation. The leaves are pinched off and clear residue from the fleshy leaves is applied to burns. The aloe should have moderate water to continue looking healthy. It does well as a container plant and can be placed near a kitchen door for quick use.

Raymond asks: I have always admired bamboo drifts and large clusters of bamboo, but friends have advised me not to plant the creeping type. How can I prevent the “grass” from creeping and overtaking the garden? I had planned on using it as a privacy border along a back fence.

The best solution before you plant is to use early prevention methods to keep the bamboo contained. Running or creeping bamboo produces underground stems, and that is what you want to prevent. Here are some proven ideas:

Dig and form a barrier 1½-feet deep with strips of galvanized sheet metal or poured concrete.

Plant in individual flue tiles that are sunk into the ground.

Plant inside bottomless metal drums.

Plant inside heavy-duty bottomless containers.

Upkeep: Periodically plunge a sharp-spade around the bamboo clumps to eliminate any escaped underground shoots/stems. (The tender shoots break off and usually do not sprout.)

Edith asks: How do I know the difference between a grass and a sedge? I was told to look for sedges in a nursery. Is Carex elata (stricta) ‘Bowles Golden’ a sedge?

Grasses are arranged in sets of two, and their stems are rounded or flattened. Sedges are arranged in sets of three, their stems are triangular and if you run your fingers over the edges they do indeed have sharp edges.

‘Bowles Golden’, a sedge, prefers moist sites near water and usually 2 feet by 2 feet in size. It is an excellent water garden selection because of its yellow foliage that illuminates the area. Do not allow it to dry out. Planted in mass — a real wow!

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.