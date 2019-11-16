Venturing Out: 5 reasons to get outside in Sonoma County this week

Petaluma: Families help feed farm animals and do chores at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane, 8:30-11 a.m. Bring gloves and water bottles. Registration required at SonomaCountyParks org. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-789-9699 for information.

Kenwood: A gentle walk of less than a mile on a well-maintained trail in the woods with invitations to enliven the senses with the aim of healing from loss, grief or trauma from natural disasters. Includes a sharing circle. Led by experienced forest bathing guide. 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Sponsored by Healthcare Foundation of North Sonoma County. Parking fee waived. RSVP up to two days before the walk to Susan Karle at 707-938-3345 or sugarloafpark.org. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: Help weed, mulch and prepare the landscape of Andy’s Unity Park for the winter, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 3399 Moorland Ave. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-565-7888.

Petaluma: Help improve trails at Helen Putnam Regional Park, 9 a.m. to noon. For information or to register email john.ryan@sonoma-county.com or 707-565-3356. 411 Chileno Valley Road.

Santa Rosa: A hearty 4-5 mile hike with inclines for seasoned hikers, enlivened with jokes and puns. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. North Entrance, Hood Mountain Regional Park, 3000 Los Alamos Road. $7 parking, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. Sonomacountyparks.org.

James Lanaras and Meg McConahey