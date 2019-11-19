Subscribe

A la carte: Get ready for the holidays in Sonoma County with pies, sweet treats

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 19, 2019, 3:35PM
HEALDSBURG

Fête Rouge benefit at Barndiva

Barndiva will host the second annual Fête Rouge wine tasting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Barndiva Studio Gallery.

The benefit tasting will feature red wines from two dozen wineries served with artisan delicacies from local vendors Journeyman Meat, Pennyroyal Farm, Volo Chocolate, Preston Farm & Winery and Barndiva.

Tickets are $55, with proceeds going to Corazon Healdsburg and the Cal Fire firefighters.

To reserve: shop.barndiva.com. 231 Center St.

WINDSOR

Open house at Grand Cru

Grand Cru Custom Crush will hold a Holiday Open House and Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the shared wine-production facility in Windsor.

The event includes wine tasting from more than a dozen vintners, food from The Fig Rig and French Corner Crepes and a marketplace of artisans selling their food, flowers, ceramics, jewelry, leather and baskets.

Tickets are $15. To reserve: grandcrucustomcrush.com. 1200 American Way.

KENWOOD

Holiday Open House at VJB Cellars

VJB Cellars will hold a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Kenwood winery.

The afternoon includes new release wines, light bites, photos with Santa, holiday gift boxes and other holiday cheer.

Tickets are $20. 60 Shaw Ave. 707-833-2300. vjbcellars.com

KENWOOD

TIPS community dinner

TIPS Roadhouse Chef Thaddeus Palmese will cook up a special TIPS Test Kitchen dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the restaurant.

The four-course dining experience with optional wine pairing is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month and is limited to 32 guests.

Cost is $39. To reserve: 707-509-0078. 8445 Sonoma Highway.

PETALUMA

Make truffles for the holidays

Baking instructor Craig Ponsford will give a Truffle Making Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Artisan Baking Center.

The class will include the entire truffle making process, from ganache to coatings (soft shell and hard shell) and flavorings (Griffo’s coffee liquor, dark chocolate, pistachio orange chocolate).

Each student will leave with a gift box of their own hand-rolled truffles.

Cost is $110. To reserve: centralmilling.com; 1120 Holm Road.

VALLEY FORD

Pie auction to help save schoolhouse

The Valley Ford Pie Auction, a community tradition that is back after a five-year break, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Valley Ford Schoolhouse.

You can purchase your Thanksgiving pies from local celebrities at the live auction while enjoying free Comet Corn Popcorn, food and beverages for purchase, live music by the Burnside Band and other surprises.

The schoolhouse is located at 14355 School Street. Funds will go to repair the schoolhouse, a historic building that has most recently been used as a venue for community gatherings.

SONOMA

Open House at Cook Mercantile

Cook Vineyard Management and Cook Mercantile will host a pre-Thanksgiving open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the store.

Visitors will enjoy free beverages and bites while shopping for local, seasonal gifts, including David Cook’s fresh pressed Olive Sonoma Olive Oil, Sonoma Syrup, Bee’s Wrap, Rosy Rings candles, plus supplies for brewing, winemaking and cheesemaking.

Cook Vineyard Management is located at 19626 Eighth St. E.

ST. HELENA

Christmas at Long Meadow Ranch

Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena will get into the holiday spirit with a Gingerbread Ranch Decorating party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Farmstead restaurant.

Families will enjoy a brunch buffet and along with cookie decorating. Brunch includes bacon, cinnamon rolls, scrambled farm eggs, buttermilk pancakes, Arbuckle grits, housemade granola, deviled eggs with pimento cheese, Cheddar biscuits, a green salad and chocolate chunk cookies.

Cost is $35 adults and $20 children 12 and under. To reserve: longmeadowranch.com.

There will also be a book signing and cheese tasting event with Thalassa Skinner, author of “Cheese Boards to Share,” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Long Meadow Ranch General Store at Farmstead.

The event is free, but wine by the glass and copies of the book will be available to purchase.

Farmstead is at 738 Main St.

SEBASTOPOL

Muir’s Tea Room holiday open house

Muir’s Tea Room will hold its Winter Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 at the Sebastopol tea room just south of downtown.

There will be special holiday baked goods for sampling, counter service for tea and treats and holiday shopping in the gift shop.

No reservations required. 330 Main St. 707-634-6143.

HEALDSBURG

DaVero hosts Day After Thanksgiving

Bring the whole family to the annual Day After Thanksgiving (TDAT) celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at DaVero Winery.

This year, chef Elena Fabbri of La Porchetta Toscana will be preparing porchetta paninis, pasta dishes and fresh veggie dishes for purchase, along with wines from DaVero.

The event is free, but a minimum donation of $15 per person is suggested to benefit Corazon Healdsburg. 766 Westside Road.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

