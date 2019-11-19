A la carte: Get ready for the holidays in Sonoma County with pies, sweet treats

HEALDSBURG

Fête Rouge benefit at Barndiva

Barndiva will host the second annual Fête Rouge wine tasting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Barndiva Studio Gallery.

The benefit tasting will feature red wines from two dozen wineries served with artisan delicacies from local vendors Journeyman Meat, Pennyroyal Farm, Volo Chocolate, Preston Farm & Winery and Barndiva.

Tickets are $55, with proceeds going to Corazon Healdsburg and the Cal Fire firefighters.

To reserve: shop.barndiva.com. 231 Center St.

WINDSOR

Open house at Grand Cru

Grand Cru Custom Crush will hold a Holiday Open House and Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the shared wine-production facility in Windsor.

The event includes wine tasting from more than a dozen vintners, food from The Fig Rig and French Corner Crepes and a marketplace of artisans selling their food, flowers, ceramics, jewelry, leather and baskets.

Tickets are $15. To reserve: grandcrucustomcrush.com. 1200 American Way.

KENWOOD

Holiday Open House at VJB Cellars

VJB Cellars will hold a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Kenwood winery.

The afternoon includes new release wines, light bites, photos with Santa, holiday gift boxes and other holiday cheer.

Tickets are $20. 60 Shaw Ave. 707-833-2300. vjbcellars.com

KENWOOD

TIPS community dinner

TIPS Roadhouse Chef Thaddeus Palmese will cook up a special TIPS Test Kitchen dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the restaurant.

The four-course dining experience with optional wine pairing is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month and is limited to 32 guests.

Cost is $39. To reserve: 707-509-0078. 8445 Sonoma Highway.

PETALUMA

Make truffles for the holidays

Baking instructor Craig Ponsford will give a Truffle Making Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Artisan Baking Center.

The class will include the entire truffle making process, from ganache to coatings (soft shell and hard shell) and flavorings (Griffo’s coffee liquor, dark chocolate, pistachio orange chocolate).

Each student will leave with a gift box of their own hand-rolled truffles.

Cost is $110. To reserve: centralmilling.com; 1120 Holm Road.

VALLEY FORD

Pie auction to help save schoolhouse

The Valley Ford Pie Auction, a community tradition that is back after a five-year break, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Valley Ford Schoolhouse.

You can purchase your Thanksgiving pies from local celebrities at the live auction while enjoying free Comet Corn Popcorn, food and beverages for purchase, live music by the Burnside Band and other surprises.

The schoolhouse is located at 14355 School Street. Funds will go to repair the schoolhouse, a historic building that has most recently been used as a venue for community gatherings.

SONOMA

Open House at Cook Mercantile

Cook Vineyard Management and Cook Mercantile will host a pre-Thanksgiving open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the store.

Visitors will enjoy free beverages and bites while shopping for local, seasonal gifts, including David Cook’s fresh pressed Olive Sonoma Olive Oil, Sonoma Syrup, Bee’s Wrap, Rosy Rings candles, plus supplies for brewing, winemaking and cheesemaking.