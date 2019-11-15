Subscribe

Where to cut down your own Christmas tree in Mendocino, Sonoma counties

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2019, 1:47PM
Mendocino National Forest permits

Permits to cut a tree at the Mendocino National Forest can be purchased by mail until Dec. 14 or at the following locations:

Mendocino National Forest Supervisor's Office at 825 N. Humboldt Ave. in Willows

Upper Lake Ranger Station at 10025 Elk Mountain Road in Upper Lake

Stonyford Work Center at 5171 Stonyford-Elk Creek Road in Stonyford

Covelo Ranger Station at 78150 Covelo Road in Covelo

Want to chop down your own Christmas tree this year?

The Mendocino National Forest offices just started selling permits to cut down trees in designated areas of the forest through Dec. 23, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service – Mendocino National Forest.

The permits cost $10 and are only valid for one person per household.

Fourth-graders can bring a tree home for free as part of Every Kid Outdoors, an initiative established by the U.S. government to encourage wildlife conservation. To participate, students are required to bring a parent or guardian and a fourth-grade pass, which are available at everykidoutdoors.gov.

Throughout Sonoma County, several Christmas tree farms also allow patrons to chop down their own trees. They all are opening on Nov. 29:

Petaluma

Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm, 391 Marshall Ave. For more information, visit littlehillschristmastree.com.

Santa Rosa

North Eagle Tree Farm, 6191 Sonoma Highway. For more information, visit Valleyofthemoonpottery.com.

Sebastopol

Frosty Mountain Tree Farm, 3600 Mariola Road. For more information, visit frostymountaintreefarm.com.

Garlock Christmas Tree Farm, 2275 Bloomfield Road. For more information, visit garlocktreefarm.com.

Graton Fire Christmas Tree Farm, 3750 Gravenstein Highway N. For more information, visit gratonfire.com/christmas-tree-farm.html.

Reindeer Ridge, 3500 Mariola Road. For more information, visit reindeerridge.com.

Celesta Farms, 3447 Celesta Court. For more information, call 707-829-9352.

