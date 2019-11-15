Where to cut down your own Christmas tree in Mendocino, Sonoma counties

Permits to cut a tree at the Mendocino National Forest can be purchased by mail until Dec. 14 or at the following locations:

Want to chop down your own Christmas tree this year?

The Mendocino National Forest offices just started selling permits to cut down trees in designated areas of the forest through Dec. 23, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service – Mendocino National Forest.

The permits cost $10 and are only valid for one person per household.

Fourth-graders can bring a tree home for free as part of Every Kid Outdoors, an initiative established by the U.S. government to encourage wildlife conservation. To participate, students are required to bring a parent or guardian and a fourth-grade pass, which are available at everykidoutdoors.gov.

Throughout Sonoma County, several Christmas tree farms also allow patrons to chop down their own trees. They all are opening on Nov. 29:

Petaluma

Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm, 391 Marshall Ave. For more information, visit littlehillschristmastree.com.

Santa Rosa

North Eagle Tree Farm, 6191 Sonoma Highway. For more information, visit Valleyofthemoonpottery.com.

Sebastopol

Frosty Mountain Tree Farm, 3600 Mariola Road. For more information, visit frostymountaintreefarm.com.

Garlock Christmas Tree Farm, 2275 Bloomfield Road. For more information, visit garlocktreefarm.com.

Graton Fire Christmas Tree Farm, 3750 Gravenstein Highway N. For more information, visit gratonfire.com/christmas-tree-farm.html.

Reindeer Ridge, 3500 Mariola Road. For more information, visit reindeerridge.com.

Celesta Farms, 3447 Celesta Court. For more information, call 707-829-9352.