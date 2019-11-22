Learn how to make holiday floral arrangements at Santa Rosa workshop

SANTA ROSA

Holiday Home & Gift Show

Get a jump-start on next year’s home improvement projects with an inspiring walk through the Holiday Home & Gift Show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The show is filled with exhibitors, craftsmen, home and garden professionals, product providers and contractors of all stripes. All are licensed. It’s a chance to check out products and meet contractors face to face.

There will be other events and attractions throughout the weekend, including live music by the Rhythm Drivers and Kamado Boot Camp classes led by award- winning pitmaster John “Sizzle King” Ruloph. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $7 adults, kids 12 and under enter free. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Redwood Empire Food Bank to receive $2 off general admission. Senior discount on Friday. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. sonomacountyhomeshow.com

SANTA ROSA

Season’s last-blast plant sale

The planting season is almost over. But there is one last chance to grab some deals at the Willowside School Nursery and get them in the ground.

The student-supported nursery is having a final sale of the season Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

They offer everything from low- water-use and native plants to succulents and plants that are beneficial to birds and insects. 5299 Hall Road at the corner of Willowside Road. 707-569-4724.

SANTA ROSA

Holiday floral design on a budget

Learn tricks for holiday decorating from a master of forage at the Tuesday meeting of the Santa Rosa Garden Club.

Ellyn Pelikan, who owned a floral shop for 12 years and produced wreaths for major garden catalog companies, will demonstrate how to make holiday pieces that are easy to put together and inexpensive.

Pelikan is also an artist and teaches classes at her Pelikan Spring Farm in Sebastopol. Nonmembers are welcome to hear the talk for a $5 guest fee. 1:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. santarosagardenclub.com.