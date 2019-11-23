Where to hike, run and relax this Thanksgiving in Sonoma County

Santa Rosa: A hearty 4-to-5 mile hike with inclines for seasoned hikers, enlivened with jokes and puns. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. North Entrance, Hood Mountain Regional Park, 3000 Los Alamos Road. $7 parking, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. Sonomacountyparks.org.

Kenwood: Day camp for kids with activities based at the visitor’s center at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 7 to 12 years old. $40 per child, $20 for second child or children of park members. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sugarloafpark.org.

Healdsburg: The annual Healdsburg 5K Turkey Trot race, walk and stroll fundraiser. All ages. Starts at 8 a.m. and ends at the Healdsburg Running Company, 333 Center St. Strollers welcome for kids 5 and under. Turkey suit attire also is welcome. Proceeds support the Drew Esquivel Scholarship for Healdsburg area students’ and athletes’ dreams of attending college and the Healdsburg High School Interact Club. Details and registration are available at healdsburgrunningcompany.com.

Santa Rosa: Burn those calories from your Thanksgiving meal during a moderately strenuous 5-mile hike. 9 to 11 a.m. at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace. Parking $7, free for regional parks members. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-3080.

Kenwood: A gentle walk of less than a mile on a well-maintained trail in the woods with invitations to enliven the senses with the aim of healing from loss, grief or trauma from natural disasters. Includes a sharing circle. Led by experienced forest bathing guide. 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Sponsored by Healthcare Foundation of North Sonoma County. Parking fee waived. RSVP up to two days before the walk to Susan Karle at 707-938-3345 or sugarloafpark.org. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Glen Ellen: Moderate 4.5-mile hike to work off the Thanksgiving feast. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot. Rain cancels. Bring water. Jacklondonpark.org.

Kenwood: Peaceful 2-mile hike. 10 a.m. to noon, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the Visitor’s Center. $10 parking fee, $8 for seniors and students. Sugarloafpark.org.

Santa Rosa: LandPaths’ free 18th holiday gathering at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road. 11:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. Music, hot cider, wreath and holiday crafts making, potluck. Pets not allowed. Registration required. Landpaths.org. 707-544-7284.

