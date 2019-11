Tell us: What's the best place for a workday lunch in Sonoma County?

Where do you grab lunch on the days you're tired of plastic-wrapped sandwiches and leftovers?

We want to know your favorite weekday lunch spots in Sonoma County.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with the restaurant's name and your go-to dish. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we need to reach you.