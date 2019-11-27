A la carte: Holiday fun ranges from olive oil tours and tasting events to DIY gift classes

North County

Taste Destination 128 for a fire benefit

Celebrate the holidays while raising money in support of Kincade fire survivors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, during a Taste Destination 128 tasting event at eight Alexander Valley wineries.

Each winery will offer a holiday wine special and some holiday food bites. Participating wineries include Alexander Valley Vineyards, deLorimier, Hanna, Hawkes, Simi, Soda Rock, Trentadue and Zialena.

Tickets are $50, with 50% of sales donated to United Way of the Wine Country. To reserve: tastedestination128.com.

HEALDSBURG

West Wines celebrates a Scandinavian Christmas

West Wines will throw a Scandinavian Christmas party — complete with glögg, cookies and Swedish Christmas decorations — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, at the tasting room.

Glögg is a hot mulled wine made with cinnamon, cloves, ginger and raisins and served in Sweden during the four weeks leading up to Christmas.

There will also be gifts for the holidays, including an array of Swedish Christmas “tomte” (gnomes), wine and wine accessories.

Entry is included with the $15 tasting fee. 1000 Dry Creek Road. westwines.com.

PETALUMA

Olio Nuovo experience with McEvoy Ranch

Pull on your boots and get ready to experience the olive oil harvest at McEvoy Ranch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Petaluma olive orchard.

Olive tree expert Samantha Dorsey will lead the harvest tour with baskets and harvesting combs. After collecting the fresh olives, the tour group will proceed to the frantoio to watch the milling of the olives.

The event concludes with a guided olive oil tasting flight, followed by a three-course lunch featuring freshly pressed Olio Nuovo paired with McEvoy wines.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: mcevoyranch.com. 5935 Red Hill Road.

NORTH BAY

Finalists for Good Food Awards named

The Good Food Awards announced its 2020 finalists, with 403 products representing 42 states selected among a total of 1,835 entries.

Here are some of the North Bay producers recognized as finalists in the 16 categories:

Cheese: Bellwether Farms of Petaluma for San Andreas; Cowgirl Creamery of Petaluma for Hop Along; Laura Chenel of Sonoma for Crottin and Ash Rind Bucherette; Pennyroyal Farm of Boonville for Reserve Boont Corners and Laychee; Point Reyes Farmstead for Toma.

Cider: Goat Rock Cider Co. of Healdsburg for Rosé Cider; Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders of Philo for Macintosh Applewine Cider and Gravenstein Cider.

Coffee: Equator Coffees of San Rafael for Panama Hacienda La Esmeralda Gesha.

Confections: FARM Chocolate of Petaluma for Orange Walnut Toffee.

Elixirs: Little Apple Treats of Sebastopol for Strawberry and Pink Peppercorn Shrub; Preserve Farm Kitchens of Petaluma for Gravenstein Apple Syrup.

Fish: Patagonia Provisions of Sausalito for Wild Sockeye Salmon — Lemon Pepper, Wild Sockeye Salmon, and Wild Pink Salmon — Black Pepper.

Grains: Wine Forest of Napa for Forest Farro.

Pickles: Wild West Ferments of Point Reyes Station for El Curtido.

Snacks: Rustic Bakery of Larkspur for Everything Spice Flatbread Bites; La Saison of Napa for Olive Oil Roasted Almonds.

Spirits: Spirit Works Distillery of Sebastopol for Sloe Gin.

The 2020 winners will be announced Jan. 17 in San Francisco. For more information, visit goodfoodfdn.org.