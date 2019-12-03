Subscribe

Dear Abby: Meat lover no longer wants to dine with vegans

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
December 3, 2019, 7:21AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dear Abby: Some of my extended family members have become vegan. When they come to my home, I make sure to have appropriate food for them, in addition to nonvegan food for others. When I am invited to their homes for a celebration, they offer only vegan selections. No one is allowed to bring nonvegan or meat-based dishes to their home.

It has reached the point that I no longer want to go there when a meal is involved. I have tried talking to them about this, but their reply is, “No meat allowed in our home.”

Is it common for vegans to prohibit guests from ever taking other food into their home?

— Meat Lover in Houston

Dear Meat Lover: People become vegans for a variety of reasons.

Individuals who adopt this way of life often feel as your relatives do. If it limits your enjoyment of these celebrations, forgo them and participate in get-togethers that don’t include food.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine