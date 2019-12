Dear Abby: Husband gives more than he’s getting from wife

Dear Abby: My wife and I married in our early 40s. I have given my all to her, but I have always felt underappreciated.

I always wanted to be a father, but she didn’t want to have kids. After we were together for a few years, she changed her mind, so we decided to try for a child and were surprised to discover after only a week of trying that we were pregnant. A few months ago, we were blessed with our beautiful, healthy daughter.

My wife had difficulty with breastfeeding, so she decided to stop and solely bottle-feed. I have been supportive of her decision, but she still feels sad and guilty about it. I have done all I can to encourage and comfort her, but she just brushes me off.

I love my wife with all that I am, but I don’t feel loved in return. Since we started dating, she has always called me “Babe.” Now she calls me by my first name. I tell her I love her every day, but she hasn’t said it back since the baby was born.

We haven’t kissed in almost two months. I receive no affection from her; she never even touches me. I feel alone and lonely in my own home. What can I do to change things?

— Heartsick Husband

Dear Husband: Tell your wife what you have written. She may be feeling overwhelmed and exhausted from taking care of a brand-new baby, or suffer from a common condition called postpartum depression.

(It’s sometimes referred to as the “baby blues” for a reason.) Urge her to discuss how she has been feeling with her OB-GYN because, with medical help, the condition is treatable. Please don’t wait because the sooner this is dealt with, the better it will be for all three of you.