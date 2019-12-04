Subscribe

A la carte: Holiday happenings around the North Coast

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 4:01PM
WINDSOR

Sonoma-Cutrer holds holiday open house

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards will hold a festive open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the winery at 4401 Slusser Road.

The afternoon includes bites paired with wines accompanied by Dickens carolers, holiday wine specials and the chance to play croquet with Santa.

The event is complimentary but registration is required. To reserve: sonomacutrer.com

SANTA ROSA

Enjoy a Jingle Mingle at St. Francis Winery

The House of Big Reds — St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — will get into the holiday spirit from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 with a fun, festive reception.

The party includes seasonal hors d’oeuvres paired with some of the winery’s favorite Artisan Collection wines, live music and holiday gift offerings.

Tickets are $90 per guest, plus tax and tip. To reserve: stfranciswinery.com. 100 Pythian Road.

HEALDSBURG

Wine & Design with Papapietro Perry

Discover your inner Van Gogh from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 while painting a Santa Claus and sipping wine at Papapietro Perry.

Box lunches will be available for purchase. Cost is $50. To reserve: papapietro-perry.com. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

RUSSIAN RIVER

Russian River Growers lure visitors with deals

With the Kincade fire behind us, the six “neighborhoods” comprising the Russian River Valley appellation are back in business, including hotels, restaurants, tasting rooms and other visitors’ services.

To celebrate this resiliency, the Russian River Valley Winegrowers is offering deals to visitors of their member wineries that include 2-for-1 tastings and discounts on shipping and wine.

For more information, go to russianrivervalley.org/special-offer. Offers will be honored through the end of February.

PETALUMA

Learn how to make your own Parker House Rolls

There’s something about a basket of fresh-baked bread that elevates a celebratory dinner.

Instructor Craig Ponsford will give a class on holiday rolls from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Artisan Baking Center.

Students will learn how to make three different doughs and turn out Pumpkin Parker House Rolls, Flaky Dinner Rolls and a Classic Parker House Roll given a healthy twist.

Cost is $90. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

FORESTVILLE

Stop by Shone Farm for your holiday gifts

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm will hold a Holiday Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 with wine tasting, olive oil tasting and lots of goodies for sale.

Holiday gifts include seasonal produce, dried goods, olive oil, preserves, apple syrup and olive oil soap. The farm is located at 7450 Steve Olson Lane. shonefarm.santarosa.edu

HEALDSBURG

Enjoy a Holiday Tea at Hotel Healdsburg

Hotel Healdsburg will be serving a Holiday Tea on weekend afternoons through Dec. 22 for families and friends who want to relax after a morning of shopping.

The high tea service includes housemade pastries, petite sandwiches, custom blend teas, classic cocktails and other holiday fare.

Tickets: $25 to $49. Reservations required for seating that starts at 1:30 p.m. To reserve: 707-431-2800.

SONOMA

Enjoy a Santa Brunch at Ramekins with the family

Ramekins will serve its annual Santa Brunch feast during two seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the culinary school and events center.

In addition to a delicious brunch, kids will enjoy cookie decorating, crafts and photos with Santa. Bring an unwrapped gift to donate for Toys for Tots to get a free drink ticket.

Tickets: Free to $69. To reserve: ramekins.com or eventbrite.com

HEALDSBURG

Dickens dinners return to Madrona Manor for holidays

Celebrate the holidays Victorian-style during six evenings starting Saturday, Dec. 7, with a five-course Dickens Dinner at the Madrona Manor.

The feast will be accompanied by caroling by The Twelfth Night Singers, and the restaurant and inn will be decked out in its holiday finest.

Other dinners will be served at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. To reserve: 707-433-4231. 1001 Westside Road

SANTA ROSA

Marla pop-up bagel shop at Miracle Plum

Marla Bakery will be serving their wood-fired bagels from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday in December at Miracle Plum in Railroad Square.

You can have a bagel in the courtyard or take a bagel kit home, with all the fixings.

The couple behind Marla recently closed their bakery in San Francisco and are moving to Santa Rosa, where they hope to find a new space.

Miracle Plum is located at 208 Davis St.

NOVATO

Bauman to sign new book, “Affordable Nutrition”

Nutrition and wellness expert Ed Bauman, founder of the Bauman College in Penngrove, will talk about his new workbook, “Affordable Nutrition, 2nd Edition,” at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Flour Chylde Bakery in Novato.

The 2019 book, an updated revision of the 2010 original, provides information for holistic nutrition professionals and others looking to better understand the intricacies of healthy diets in the context of affordability and ease.

Flour Chylde Bakery, which specializes in gluten-free pastries, is located at 850 Grant Ave.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

