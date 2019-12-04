A la carte: Holiday happenings around the North Coast

WINDSOR

Sonoma-Cutrer holds holiday open house

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards will hold a festive open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the winery at 4401 Slusser Road.

The afternoon includes bites paired with wines accompanied by Dickens carolers, holiday wine specials and the chance to play croquet with Santa.

The event is complimentary but registration is required. To reserve: sonomacutrer.com

SANTA ROSA

Enjoy a Jingle Mingle at St. Francis Winery

The House of Big Reds — St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — will get into the holiday spirit from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 with a fun, festive reception.

The party includes seasonal hors d’oeuvres paired with some of the winery’s favorite Artisan Collection wines, live music and holiday gift offerings.

Tickets are $90 per guest, plus tax and tip. To reserve: stfranciswinery.com. 100 Pythian Road.

HEALDSBURG

Wine & Design with Papapietro Perry

Discover your inner Van Gogh from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 while painting a Santa Claus and sipping wine at Papapietro Perry.

Box lunches will be available for purchase. Cost is $50. To reserve: papapietro-perry.com. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

RUSSIAN RIVER

Russian River Growers lure visitors with deals

With the Kincade fire behind us, the six “neighborhoods” comprising the Russian River Valley appellation are back in business, including hotels, restaurants, tasting rooms and other visitors’ services.

To celebrate this resiliency, the Russian River Valley Winegrowers is offering deals to visitors of their member wineries that include 2-for-1 tastings and discounts on shipping and wine.

For more information, go to russianrivervalley.org/special-offer. Offers will be honored through the end of February.

PETALUMA

Learn how to make your own Parker House Rolls

There’s something about a basket of fresh-baked bread that elevates a celebratory dinner.

Instructor Craig Ponsford will give a class on holiday rolls from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Artisan Baking Center.

Students will learn how to make three different doughs and turn out Pumpkin Parker House Rolls, Flaky Dinner Rolls and a Classic Parker House Roll given a healthy twist.

Cost is $90. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

FORESTVILLE

Stop by Shone Farm for your holiday gifts

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm will hold a Holiday Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 with wine tasting, olive oil tasting and lots of goodies for sale.

Holiday gifts include seasonal produce, dried goods, olive oil, preserves, apple syrup and olive oil soap. The farm is located at 7450 Steve Olson Lane. shonefarm.santarosa.edu

HEALDSBURG

Enjoy a Holiday Tea at Hotel Healdsburg

Hotel Healdsburg will be serving a Holiday Tea on weekend afternoons through Dec. 22 for families and friends who want to relax after a morning of shopping.

The high tea service includes housemade pastries, petite sandwiches, custom blend teas, classic cocktails and other holiday fare.

Tickets: $25 to $49. Reservations required for seating that starts at 1:30 p.m. To reserve: 707-431-2800.

SONOMA

Enjoy a Santa Brunch at Ramekins with the family

Ramekins will serve its annual Santa Brunch feast during two seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the culinary school and events center.