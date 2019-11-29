4 outdoor adventures to make the most of early December in Sonoma County

Santa Rosa: LandPaths’ free 18th annual holiday gathering at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music, hot cider, wreath and holiday crafts making, potluck. Pets not allowed. Registration required. landpaths.org. 707-544-7284.

Santa Rosa: Join nature and science educator Jasmine Dingler for a leisurely walk and drive along the winter wetland in search of birds of the Laguna de Santa Rosa, then return to Heron Hall at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, for lunch. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning bird watchers welcome. $40 preregistration required. lagunafoundation.org for information.

Guerneville: Join Bill Myers and Dave Chalk on a strenuous 8.5 mile, 4- to 5-hour hike in Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road. Bring lunch and lots of water. Meet 9:45 p.m. at the Visitors Center. Carpooling encouraged. 707-539-8847 or 707-833-6288.

Bodega Bay: A bilingual naturalist leads a 1.5-to 2-mile nature hike on the Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail, 355 Highway 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own lunch, plates and utensils for a potluck picnic to share after the hike. 707-565-7888, SonomaCountyParks.org.