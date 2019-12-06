Holiday-themed home and garden events to brighten the season

SEBASTOPOL

Tour homes decked out for holidays

The Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour and Artisan Boutique is like a two-for-one deal. Treat yourself to some seasonal cheer by visiting homes decorated for the holidays, then stop by a crafts boutique to get in some shopping.

The annual event runs from Dec. 13 to 15 and includes five homes, from an artsy gardener’s country cottage to a vineyard estate. The Artisan Boutique by itself is free, and you don’t need a tour ticket to shop. Hours for the boutique are from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Petaluma Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Road.

For the home tour, tickets are $50 for Friday night (from 6 to 9 p.m.) and Dec. 14 (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), $40 for Dec. 14 only and $10 for children. Discounts for families. tinyurl.com/weemdnw

SONOMA

Learn to make your own Christmas wreaths for holidays

Learn how to make your own seasonal wreath during a workshop this weekend.

Artist and floral designer Bonnie Brown will guide students through the process of making a 2-foot-wide wreath using local greenery.

All materials are provided. From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. $65. Sonoma Country Antiques, 23999 Arnold Drive (Highway 121), Sonoma. 707-938-8315.

PETALUMA

Travel back in time with the historic Lighted Parlor Tour

Back in the old days, the parlor was the formal center of the house, both a living room and family room.

A handful of Petaluma’s historic homes will open their lavishly trimmed parlors to visitors during the annual Lighted Parlor Tour on Sunday evening

The homes, built from 1870 through 1910, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are welcome to tour the main living areas of each home, including the dining rooms and kitchens.

All are located within a 10-square-block area, so you can walk from house to house in Petaluma’s charming old neighborhoods. $20, or $10 for kids younger than 13. Refreshments will be served at The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St. brownpapertickets.com/event/4433053.

For information, call 707-778-4398 or email liz.cohee@petalumamuseum.com.

PETALUMA

Get tips on designing with succulents from Garden Club

It’s not hard to propagate succulents and create your own attractive arrangements. Learn how during the Monday meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club. Brandi Chalker, owner of Petaluma plant and gift shop Flourish, will demonstrate how to make a potted arrangement that can live indoors or out. The meeting is open to the public. Register at 9:30 a.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Healdsburg

Master gardener’s workshop will focus on keeping rain in gardens

Keeping rain from washing off your property can help restore your ground water and water your plants.

Learn how swales and berms and putting the right plants in the right places can help you use water more wisely during a free workshop Saturday at the Healdsburg Regional Library.

Master Gardener Linda King will lead the class. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 139 Piper St.

PETALUMA

Treat fruit trees with kindness with help from a master gardener

Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann will talk about the care and pruning of fruit trees during a free workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Petaluma Regional Library.

Ehrmann, who has years of experience growing and grafting fruit trees, will talk about rootstock considerations, irrigation, developing alternate tree shapes and summer versus winter pruning to contain tree height.

100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

