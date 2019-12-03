In-N-Out Burger offers free hot cocoa to kids on rainy days

Out with the kids and need a little break from the cold weather on the extremely cheap? The iconic California burger chain In-N-Out Burger has you covered.

Duck into one of its restaurants on a rainy day and kids under 12 can get a steaming cup of hot cocoa just for the asking, AKA free. Kids have to be present, according to a chain representative.

The Irvine, California-based company added the sweet treat to its menu in 2018, the first new offering from the burger spot in 15 years.

In-N-Out has more than 300 locations in six states, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Novato.

You won't have to wait long for a chance to cash in, rain is expected in the North Bay on Thursday.