Tips for growing tender asparagus in the winter

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2019, 12:37PM
December 13, 2019, 12:37PM

Have you thought about devoting some of your vegetable garden space to asparagus?

A bed will last for at least 25 years and sometimes much longer. Almost all the work required happens upfront. That means that once the bed is installed, maintaining it over the years takes hardly any work at all.

And once your purchased roots have paid themselves off with several harvests, most of the subsequent yearly harvests will, essentially, be free.

But, you may ask, “Aren’t you just feeding the gophers by planting asparagus roots?”

Not necessarily. Gophers prefer fleshy roots and bulbs. Asparagus has highly fibrous roots.

It is still smart to protect asparagus from these destructive rodents because their tunnels can create extensive air pockets 18 inches under the soil’s surface. Within these pockets, asparagus roots may dry out, causing the plant to die.

Line your bed with ¼-inch hardware cloth to fence out the gophers and put up a box to attract barn owls. One California study found that a single barn owl may consume an average of 155 gophers per year.

Large, tender spears are the tastiest. The Michigan Agricultural Research Station found that “spear toughness increases with decreasing diameter and with increasing distance from the spear tip.”

That’s because spears are made of fleshy “meat” and a bundle of fibers. The smaller the spear, the more closely the fibers are bundled, resulting in less meat and tougher spears.

Scientists at Washington State University also found that to get the tenderest spears, make sure the soil stays moist, with plenty of available water.

However, asparagus roots will rot if they sit in water for even a few days, so place your bed in a well-drained spot with full sun. Dig plenty of organic matter like compost into the soil to encourage good drainage.

How the beds are prepared and the roots set determine the size of the spears. Asparagus scientists across America and in England have found that for top yields of the largest spears, dig trenches 30 inches across and a foot deep. Don’t skimp on the dimensions, because these are optimum dimensions for the largest yields of big tender spears.

When you order roots, they will look like a central crown with roots dangling down. In the bottom of your trenches, make a 2-inch-tall rounded mound of good soil (half native soil, half well-made compost mixed together) spaced 2 feet apart in all directions.

Set the crown at the top of the mound and arrange the dangling roots so they lay down the sides of the mound evenly spaced in a circle.

Mix the soil you excavated when making the trenches with the same amount of well-made compost. Compost has a pH of 6.5, which is perfect for asparagus. Fill in the trenches with the soil-compost mixture.

If, according to the law of diminishing dirt (you never seem to have as much to put back as you dug out), top off with more compost. After you’ve filled in your trenches, mulch them heavily with leaves, grass clippings or compost free of weed seeds. Never let weeds get a toehold or they’ll reduce your spear size and yields.

How much should you plant? A rough guideline is 40 crowns per person planted 2 feet apart each way in double rows.

Two double rows of 40 feet each will be more than enough for a family of four or five. If 40 crowns per person seems like a lot, it is. It’s double the recommended number found in most gardening publications. But planting twice the recommended number is the key to “all season production.”

Asparagus doesn’t have to be a spring crop only. The roots don’t care when you harvest their spears, as long as you harvest them only for eight weeks per plant. So, mark your trenches into thirds. Harvest spears from the first third for the first eight weeks of their growing season, allowing the other ⅔ to grow into tall ferns, which is what the mature asparagus shoots are called when they leaf out. Then cut down the ferns on the second third. The roots in the second third will send up new spears.

Harvest them for eight weeks, allowing ferns to grow in the first third and last third.

After eight weeks, cut down the ferns on the third section and allow the first two to grow ferns. The third section will then give you spears until the end of the season.

This applies only to 4-year-old beds. You can’t harvest any spears at all for the first two years or you will damage the roots.

In the third year, harvest the biggest spears from the whole trenches for just two weeks. This takes patience, but it’s required if you are going to successfully get big thick spears all summer long in all subsequent years.

Harvest spears by snapping them off at ground level with your fingers. Don’t jab into the ground with a knife.

Mulch heavily every spring so no weeds grow on the beds. This will also help keep the roots at the proper depth, as they otherwise will grow upwards an inch or two a year, and spear size will diminish.

While a variety called Mary Washington is the standard of quality in most of the country, California, with its special climate, has special needs. These are met by a variety called UC157 F2. It’s not a catchy name, but it is the gold standard for California asparagus.

Developed at the University of California, Riverside in 1978, UC157 F2 has greater yields than other types and is resistant to rust and fusarium wilt.

Two-year-old organic seedlings are available from mountainvalleygrowers.com. If the seedlings are too expensive for your budget, they also offer seeds of this variety you can start yourself.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood- based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.

