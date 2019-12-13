One book every Sonoma County gardener needs to keep perennials thriving

NOW, AS COLD WEATHER APPROACHES and the season declines, so too do many of the perennials in our gardens.

Fall and winter are perfect times to scrutinize them for the care they need. But doing so may raise more questions than answers.

As the plants die down, the lapses in our knowledge may become more readily apparent. In the starkness of winter, we may more clearly see awkwardly aging plants and chaotic pruning.

As winter sets in, tatty foliage and unsightly spent flowerheads multiply; we feel we need to do something to tidy things up and establish order.

This “something” applies to the growing season, too. When and how we deadhead or cut back flowers is an ongoing and confusing question. There is no single right way. Each plant requires a different approach.

Additionally, we all have plants that decline in appearance over a period of years. Often we blame ourselves. It might be that we are not cutting back plants properly — a yearly conundrum. Or, it may be the plants are simply short-lived and die in two to five years, or need periodic dividing to maintain their vigor.

Both designing and tending to our gardens can become more of a frustration than pleasure. What are we to do?

ENTER TRACY DESABATO-AUST’S THIRD EDITION of “The Well-Tended Garden: The Essential Guide to Planting and Pruning Techniques,” published by Timber Press. She sets the scene for success in our perennial gardens by looking at garden design through its relationship to plant health and maintenance, and follows with detailed cultural information on many plants, answering these questions and far more.

The book is a large hardback edition filled with many large excellent photographs and diagrams clearly illustrating design and plant maintenance considerations for healthy, thriving gardens.

Before and after photos of new or renovated existing gardens are inspirational and instructive, showing transitions from blah to wonderful with exuberant plantings of many interesting layers of plants.

These examples offer design ideas for garden layout, planting design and renovation. Best of all, she shows you how to get there with solid, practical advice, clearly explained.

About a quarter of the book is about design and its relationship to maintenance. Another quarter clearly explains and illustrates pruning techniques for perennials. The remainder of the book is dedicated to an invaluable encyclopedia of perennials.

Each entry has a large photograph, a plant description, its requirements, bloom time, pruning and other maintenance needs that give invaluable and generous information on individual plant needs. This is a lifetime’s worth of information.

The book has a national focus and contains few plants native to California. It does not talk about irrigation. However, its focus on creating healthy gardens, plant-based design, plant information, pruning and maintenance are universal and will prove extremely valuable for California gardeners. It is one of the best sources of this information available.

The section in the back of the book, “Perennials by Maintenance Needs,” is particularly good. For easy reference, plants are presented in lists under a variety of pertinent topics like high- and low-maintenance perennials, short-lived perennials, deer-resistant perennials, perennials that need division, perennials that need deadheading and those that don’t. It also covers plants that tolerate wet soil, plants that prefer dry soil and plants to cut back for height control and for aesthetics after flowering, as well as other relevant topics.

No mere coffee table book, “The Well-Tended Garden” is an important resource for both new and experienced gardeners.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool.