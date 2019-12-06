Tips to enjoy winter walks in Sonoma County

This is a moderate 4-hour hike of six miles, with an elevation gain of 1000 feet. Bring a lunch and plenty of liquids, and remember Myers and Chalk hike rain or shine. Directions: Turn north off Hwy 12 at Pythian Road. Angle left onto Rancho Los Guilicos Road then park at the first parking lot on the right. For more information, visit www.billanddavehikes.com.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, join Bill and Dave Hikes as they hike the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail at Hood Mountain Regional Park. Meet at 9:45 a.m. for a prompt 10 a.m. departure. They plan to hike from just north of Hwy 12 to the former Lawson cabin for lunch (bring your own) and return.

Yes, it’s gray, wet and cool outside. And for many, that means putting outdoor activities on hold. But instead of staring out the window wishing for summer, with a little planning and expert advice, we can stay remarkably comfortable while enjoying a touch of nature year-round.

Local hiking enthusiasts Bill Myers and Dave Chalk, who’ve been leading popular Bill and Dave Hikes through local parks for 20 years, have a few things to say about winter walks. Now in their 70s, they lead their monthly trail excursions rain or shine. In two decades, they’ve canceled only twice — once because of heavy flooding and again when Annadel State Park was on fire.

As Myers makes clear, cool season hiking is actually his favorite.

“It warms hikers up and is more fun than in the heat of the summer, when we are already warm and sweating before we even start out,” he says.

This time of year, Chalk says, “It’s cool, green and damp, rather than hot, dusty and dry. The air smells clean, new grasses are sprouting and newts are everywhere on the trails near water sources.”

Back in the 1860s, local historians have noted, managing winter here was a lot tougher. Sonoma residents donned coats of heavy wool, oiled canvas or stiff rubberized cotton if they wanted protection when the rains descended. Between sweating under the rubberized layers or slogging about in sodden wool clothes, one didn’t expect to stay dry.

Fortunately, modern outerwear allows those who venture out to escape both issues in comfort.

Evan Gillham guides shoppers through racks of winter clothing options at Sonoma Outfitters, a family-owned outdoor retailer in Montgomery Square.

“Lots of time, people come in looking for waterproof, insulated ski jackets, but that’s usually unnecessary here in Sonoma County,” Gillham says.

Instead, the best option is to wear a light, waterproof shell or jacket, and then underneath, layers for warmth.

A base wool or synthetic undershirt, a long-sleeved shirt and fleece on top will keep a walker warm in most weather here.

“Top layers can be removed if the weather changes, or activity warms you up,” he adds.

Gillham recommends trying the waterproof shell on with layers, to be sure of fit.

What about waterproof hats? They come in a variety of types. A wide brim works well, he says.

“But if you’re dealing with hard rain, or wind, hats don’t offer much sideways protection.” A jacket or shell with an adjustable hood works best, and it does a better job of keeping water off your neck, he explains.

Corey Bassett helps with weather gear at REI, the outdoor supplies co-op. REI recently expanded floor space and selection at their Santa Rosa Avenue outlet.

Broadly speaking, there are two categories of waterproof jackets, those with a poly base and durable water-repellent (DWR) coating and those made with laminate fabrics. The laminate fabrics are fused layers, with special waterproof and breathable membranes like Gore-Tex, eVent, Pertex or OutDry in the middle.

“People tend to choose one or the other based on price point,” Bassett says. The waterproof membrane-type clothing tends to cost more, but since the waterproofing isn’t applied to the cloth, like with DWR-coated fabrics, it doesn’t wear off.