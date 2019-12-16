Subscribe

What readers will miss the most about Jimtown Store

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2019, 6:27AM
The Jimtown Store, a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, is closing its doors on Dec. 30 after 126 years in the Alexander Valley.

We asked readers what they will miss the most about the popular general store, and people from as far as Oaxaca and Paris shared their favorite memories.

Click through the gallery above to see what readers enjoyed the most about Jimtown Store, and let us know your favorite memories in the comments below.

