Where to go holiday home hopping this season

SEBASTOPOL

Visit homes decked for the holidays

See how other people trick out their homes for Christmas this weekend during the Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour and Artisan Boutique.

Five homes representing a variety of styles, from a vintage Craftsman bungalow filled with travel mementos to a 1916 apple ranch filled with historical memorabilia from Sonoma County, will welcome visitors Friday night and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14.

At the same time, an Artisan Boutique stocked with locally made arts and crafts, will be open free to the public for shopping and browsing.

For $50, early birds can see the homes lit up for the season from 5-9 p.m. Friday and return for leisurely visits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for Saturday only are $40 for adults and $10 for children.

The free Artisan Boutique at Pleasant Hill School, will be open throughout the weekend, including Sunday, Dc. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online and picked up at the school, 1782 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol.

For information call 707-823-5868 or visit sebastopolholidayhometour.weebly.com.

HOPLAND

UC extension to host seasonal holiday wreath workshop

Why buy store-bought when you can make your own holiday wreath to decorate your door?

The UC Hopland Research and Extension Center will hold a wreath-making workshop on Saturday, Dec. 14, using boughs collected at their 5,358-acre research and extension center. Participants will be guided through the process by Master Gardener Coordinator Gabriele O’Neill.

“Many of our native plants have beautiful seasonal foliage, including the red berries of the toyon, also know as the California Holly and Christmas Berry,” said Hannah Bird, the center’s community educator.

“We’ll enjoy learning a little about these beautiful native species as we work them onto wreath bases, making a stunning addition to your holiday decorations.

Hot apple cider and gingerbread will also be provided to get us all into the spirit of the season.”

Children are welcome to attend the event, running 10 a.m. to noon. As a bonus, they may visit the lambing barn to see the newborn lambs.

The cost is $25 and includes all materials to make a wreath. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/HRECWreath or by calling Hannah at 707-744-1424 ext. 105.

