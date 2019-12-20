Try a living tree this year to remember Christmas 2019

There is one kind of tree that will keep on giving long after the neighbor’s noble fir has been stripped of tinsel and dragged out to the curb for recycling.

A live tree with roots intact, brought in for a few days of holiday cheer, can be replanted in the landscape and enjoyed not just at Christmas but year-round and for years to come.

With less than a week to go before Christmas Eve, it may seem late in the season to buy a tree. And the stock of available living trees will be low.

Rick Williams, owner of Harmony Farm Supply and Nursery in Sebastopol, urged shoppers to call to check on availability before heading out to shop. Many nurseries and garden centers will be thin on inventory or sold out.

But if you can manage to locate a living tree, procrastination can be a plus. A live tree in a pot shouldn’t be kept indoors for very long. If you buy one now, you can trim it and enjoy it until New Year’s before planting it in the ground as a remembrance of Christmas 2019.

Trees that keep on giving

While a living tree tends to be smaller and more expensive than a cut tree, it is an investment for the future. And if it doesn’t fit in with your landscape theme, or you decide you don’t want to keep it, there are several nurseries and farms where you can return

the tree right after Christmas for a good cause.

The Lake County Gifting a Tree Project will claim gently used living trees and donate them to someone who lost a home and landscape in any one of the devastating firestorms that ripped through the North Coast in the last few years.

The program was launched four years ago by Kathy Blair of Cobb, who had the idea of buying a living tree as a Christmas gift for her best friend after the Valley Fire laid waste to her property.

“I got to wondering if anyone else would be interested. So I reached out and got in touch with some nurseries. I had no idea it was going to take off,” said Blair, who was expecting to garner about 100 trees to reforest the private landscapes of Lake County residents.

Instead, that year, she wound up inundated with donations of 900 living Christmas trees, which she picked up her herself with the help of family members. The next year she had the idea of allowing people to return trees to participating nurseries to make pickup easier.

This year, 11 nurseries have signed on. People can buy a living tree and return it after Christmas for re-gifting. Many of the nurseries will accept any living Christmas tree, even if they didn’t sell it.

Blair said since 2015, approximately 2,200 living trees have been sold and given away under the program, which has been expanded to serve victims of any of the recent firestorms in Lake, Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties.

“I think it’s a fantastic program,” said Gerald Cramer, manager of MIX Garden in Healdsburg, one of the participating nurseries. MIX deals mainly in landscape materials and design and construction, but it also sells some seeds and fertilizers, as well as a small selection of living trees around Christmas.