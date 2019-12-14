5 ways to get outside in Sonoma County in mid-December

Penngrove: A citizen science opportunity for kids, who will count birds at the Fairfield Osborn Preserve with Tom Rusert and Darren Peterie, co-founders of Sonoma Birding. Kids ages 8 to 17 are welcome on this bilingual expedition, a junior version of the 119-year-old Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Learn bird identification, field guide and binocular skills while contributing to Cornell Ornithology Lab research. To register, call 707-888-5616 or email winingek@sonoma.edu. Register online at cei.sonoma.edu/christmas-bird-count-for-kids. 6543 Lichau Road, Penngrove.

Santa Rosa: Take a 1-mile walk and participate in a science project at 1 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Kenwood: Mix an easy 2-3 mile hike over varied terrain and gentle yoga postures 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. All levels of ability welcome. $20 includes parking. Meet at the Visitors Center. Sugarloafpark.org, 707-833-5712.

Glen Ellen: Mark the shortest day of the year and the slow return to light with a 1.5-mile walk through Quarryhill Botanical Garden. Certified California Naturalist Carolyn Greene will lead the walk through the wild garden, filled with rare plants collected by seed in China, pointing out wintertime plants and wildlife. 10 a.m. to noon. $20 for nonmembers. Bring a sack lunch for after the walk. Warm beverages and dessert will be provided. Register at quarryhillbg.org.

Healdsburg: Join a hundred cyclists for a 24-mile ride. Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to participate and take the route at their own pace. Staging is at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, Windsor. 9 a.m. to noon. Hosted by the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Bikesonoma.org/events.