20 years later, did our predictions about the 2000s pan out?

At the close of the last century, futurists peered into the new millennium with both awe and dread.

The immediate panic was Y2K, the computer glitch everyone feared would result in an apocalyptic failure of electronics and communications around the world. But at midnight, Jan. 1, 2000, computer clocks turned. Nothing happened.

Y2K may have been a spectacular fizzle, but other things, unforeseen in 1999, would create shock and awe for real: the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, years of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the election of the first black president of the United States, the advent of electronic social media and the rise of “reality TV,” which spawned the first reality TV star president.

Twenty years ago, The Press Democrat talked to futurists for a commemorative publication, “Envision,” that peered ahead at the dawn of the new millennium and imagined how the world would change, both locally and globally.

A few of their prophesies missed the mark. Others struck remarkably close to reality. We look back at the new millennium we envisioned at the end of 1999 to see how close to the truth these professional oracles came to accurately predicting the future with forecasts based not on science fiction but on research, statistical analysis and conversations with scientists and inventors whose discoveries were then still in the lab.

Hit and Miss — Computer Glasses

Futurists in the 1990s predicted computer screens built into glasses, controlled by eye movement rather than a mouse. The technology, in voice- activated and touchpad form, did come to pass, then quickly waned, at least as a product for general consumers.

Remember Google Glass? The smart lenses, at $1,500 a pair, created such a hostile reaction when they hit the streets in 2014 that early adopters were assaulted for wearing them. Privacy and intellectual property concerns led a raft of places from restaurants and movie theaters to strip clubs to ban the camera-equipped Internet-connected glasses. Google unveiled a new generation of the glasses earlier this year, but set in more conventional frames and targeted for business applications.

Hit — Spirituality

Futurist Gerald Celente of The Trends Research Institute predicted a major “millennial shift” toward spiritual values similar to the Renaissance thinking that followed the Middle Ages. That might have been a bit of an overstatement. But time has borne out that organized religion would be replaced by a less rigidly defined spirituality. Pew Research studies have shown a rise in the number of people who identify as spiritual and a decline in those who identify as religious.

Hit — Indoor mall

It seemed unthinkable at the time, but futurists, seeing the fast rise of e-commerce, sounded a death knell for the then-popular indoor mall. These icons of late 20th century shopping would be reinvented into indoor entertainment centers or, in some cases, abandoned altogether. The futurists called it right. Eight in 10 Americans shop online, compared to just 22% in 2000. Creepy videos and photo galleries of abandoned “ghost” malls have become an Internet thing. Retailers announced more than 8,600 store closings in 2019, resulting in an eight-year high in vacancy rates.

What futurists missed was the dystopian twist. One vacant mall in Alexandria, Virginia, has been turned into a homeless shelter. Malls across the nation have been re-purposed into senior housing, a community college and library, residential housing and offices.