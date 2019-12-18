Dear Abby: Woman serving time fears boyfriend’s love will fade

Dear Abby: I’m a 25-year-old female currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. It is the first time I have ever been in trouble. My boyfriend is 24. We’ve been together 2 1/2 years and have had our ups and downs. I am truly in love with him, and he tells me he will always be there for me.

I have been in prison for five months so far, and he hasn’t missed a visit or a phone call. He also makes sure I have money.

I’m worried that somewhere down the road, since we’re so young, he will meet someone and move on. I don’t want his life to stop because mine has. But I also don’t want to lose him. How do I keep our relationship strong, or should I let him go?

— Locked Up in Delaware

Dear Locked Up: Nine years is a long time, and sometimes life happens. Take things a day at a time. Keep the lines of communication open and honest.

Because things are going well, do not “let him go.” If the romance ends, so be it. But if it does, appreciate that he seems to be a staunch friend and ally.

Dear Abby: I have known my friend “Midge” for more than 60 years. We live in different states now, but keep in touch online.

Over the last year, it seems Midge has reverted to being a wild teenager. She is smoking pot, got tattooed and is doing a lot of partying. I asked her sister about her bizarre behavior and was told, “Oh, that’s just Midge.” Is it time to let go of the friendship?

— Not the Same in California

Dear Not The Same: Assuming that pot is legal in the state where Midge resides, she’s doing nothing illegal. Because you’re concerned about her, call Midge to hear how she is.