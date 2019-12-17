A la carte: Where to eat and drink in Wine Country this month

HEALDSBURG

Gather for festive, 4-course Christmas meal at Spoonbar

Spoonbar at h2hotel will be serving a four-course menu from 3-8 p.m. Christmas Day at the downtown Healdsburg restaurant.

Families and friends can gather for a festive meal of appetizers such as winter chicory salad and parsnip soup, followed by red wine risotto and a choice of entrees, from Dungeness Crab Cioppino and Crispy Chicken Confit to dry aged New York Strip Steak. Dessert will be a Chocolate Buche de Noel with eggnog chantilly.

Cost is $89, not including tax and tip. To reserve: 707-433-7222 or opentable.com. 219 Healdsburg Ave.

SONOMA

Enjoy a holiday feast at MacArthur Place

Executive Chef Cole Dickinson will prepare a four-course Italian dinner at Layla from 5:30-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring dishes from Italy’s most celebrated regions .

The menu will feature Insalata di Rinforzo with roasted octopus, Cod Agrodolce, Dry Aged Ribeye with Gnocchi alla romana and Panettone with mascarpone ice cream.

Cost is $75, $20 for children ages 3 to 12, not including tax or tip. There will be live music on Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dickinson will offer a six-course dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. featuring luxe items like Oyster Champagne sorbet, Lobster “cappuccino” chestnut bavarois, fresh pasta with black truffles, Ribeye with turnip and truffle coulis and Coffee Semifreddo with creme fraiche ice cream.

The dinner is $95, including live music on New Year’s Eve. To reserve: macarthurplace.com or opentable.com. 707-933-3191. 29 S. MacArthur St.

GEYSERVILLE

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Geyserville Grille

Geyserville Grille’s new Executive Chef Arturo Cardenas will prepare a four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a screening of the ball drop in Times Square at 9 p.m.

Some of the dishes include Fresh Dungeness Crab Cakes, Oven Roasted Beet Salad, Surf’n’Turf with pan-seared filet mignon and lobster tail.

Cost is $80. Seatings are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. To reserve: 707-857-3264. A discount will be available for guests who would like to stay overnight at the Geyserville Inn.

The Grille will be open for brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and closed on Christmas Day. 21714 Geyserville Ave.

KENWOOD

Inn serving New Year’s Eve dinner to overnight guests

The Kenwood Inn & Spa will offer a special New Year’s Eve dinner to overnight guests, prepared by Sonoma Valley chef Sam Badolato.

The prix-fixe menu with wine pairing is $150 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres such as Radicchio Rosso with duck confit, Pasta e Fagioli soup, Lobster Tail and Dungeness crab cake with stuffed artichoke, Stuffed Quail with cotechino sausage and polenta and Deconstructed Tiramisu for dessert.

Packages combining an overnight stay on New Year’s Eve and dinner for two start at $607 per couple. For reservations, call 707-833-1293

Badolato, known for his farm-to-table dinners at Sonoma Valley wineries, is also serving pop-up dinners at the Kenwood Inn on Saturday nights for overnight guests. Cost is $85. For more information: kenwoodinn.com. 10400 Sonoma Highway.

POINT REYES STATION

Book a meal at Farmstead to kick off new year

The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. has rolled out its new events for January through March, including farm dinners and a special cookbook event.

Lassa Skinner, author of “Cheese Board to Share,” will do a cookbook event at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are still available for the farm dinner at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. For romantics, there will be a Very Valentine’s Farm Dinner with wine pairings at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

For prices and reservations, go to pointreyescheese.com.

You can read Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com.