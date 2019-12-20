North Bay Spirit Award winner ‘Santa Tim’ brings Christmas cheer to those who need it most

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities.

At a Christmas party on a dreary, rainy day this month, Debbie Rogina watched her daughter chat with Santa Claus, and her heart swelled with happiness.

Rogina’s 28-year-old daughter, Jenny, has severe spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and can use only her right side. Her mental development is at the level of an 8-year-old child.

None of that mattered to Tim Oxford, who has, for holiday seasons over the last three decades, dressed as Santa Claus to spread joy and distribute gifts. He sat beside Jenny Rogina during the annual Bob Burke’s Kids Program Christmas party at the Union Hotel restaurant in Occidental, posing for photos and asking about her life.

“He cheered her up really quick,” her mother said.

Oxford, 62, is the man behind Santa Tim, a nonprofit he founded in 1991 that provides food, clothing and toys to low-income families in Sonoma County. What started as an effort that reached about 120 children a year has grown to benefit 2,000 children this year.

Oxford takes his role as Santa seriously, letting his white beard grow out starting in August. On evenings and weekends in December, he attends 12 to 16 holiday events, putting in hours in addition to working full-time to run his construction company.

“I just love watching the smiles on kids’ faces,” Oxford said. “And I enjoy creating a sense of warmth and a family atmosphere.”

The spirit of Santa

Dressed as Santa Claus, Oxford has met with low-income families and individuals from a variety of local nonprofit organizations and service agencies, including The Living Room, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, Healdsburg Senior Center, California Children’s Services and Green Acres.

For those reasons, Oxford is this month’s recipient of the North Bay Spirit award, an honor that recognizes people who go above and beyond to help their communities.

“He is a kind and genuine human, as Santa or as Tim. Either one. He is the perfect embodiment of Santa Claus because of his giving nature,” said Marie Ganister, Oxford’s neighbor and a culinary arts teacher at Windsor High School. “He always steps up and uses his own time, his own money to help others.”

Ganister knows that firsthand. She serves on the Windsor Service Alliance, which provides food for those who need it in Windsor. Her organization and Santa Tim have partnered with the Kiwanis Club to bring groceries and toys to families in need during the holidays.

Oxford often brings along his elf Jingles, who rings bells when Santa Tim is about to enter a room of excited children.

“My boss is here. He wants to say hi!” Jingles announces at each event.

Jingles is a nickname given to Oxford’s friend of 10 years, Mark Perine, who wears white gloves and sparkly, curled-up elf shoes at Santa Tim events. Out of costume, Perine works as a contractor and sometimes partners with Oxford on construction projects.

“They just add a great deal of love and joy,” Linda Burke said of the pair. Her late brother Bob Burke did the same, dressing up as Santa at his namesake Christmas party in Occidental. Bob Burke founded Bob Burke’s Kids Program, a nonprofit that hosts year-round events for children with serious medical conditions.