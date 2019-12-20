Subscribe

North Bay Spirit Award winner ‘Santa Tim’ brings Christmas cheer to those who need it most

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2019, 3:43PM
Updated 13 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

To nominate your own candidate go to www.pressdemocrat.com/northbayspirit

At a Christmas party on a dreary, rainy day this month, Debbie Rogina watched her daughter chat with Santa Claus, and her heart swelled with happiness.

Rogina’s 28-year-old daughter, Jenny, has severe spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and can use only her right side. Her mental development is at the level of an 8-year-old child.

None of that mattered to Tim Oxford, who has, for holiday seasons over the last three decades, dressed as Santa Claus to spread joy and distribute gifts. He sat beside Jenny Rogina during the annual Bob Burke’s Kids Program Christmas party at the Union Hotel restaurant in Occidental, posing for photos and asking about her life.

“He cheered her up really quick,” her mother said.

Oxford, 62, is the man behind Santa Tim, a nonprofit he founded in 1991 that provides food, clothing and toys to low-income families in Sonoma County. What started as an effort that reached about 120 children a year has grown to benefit 2,000 children this year.

Oxford takes his role as Santa seriously, letting his white beard grow out starting in August. On evenings and weekends in December, he attends 12 to 16 holiday events, putting in hours in addition to working full-time to run his construction company.

“I just love watching the smiles on kids’ faces,” Oxford said. “And I enjoy creating a sense of warmth and a family atmosphere.”

The spirit of Santa

Dressed as Santa Claus, Oxford has met with low-income families and individuals from a variety of local nonprofit organizations and service agencies, including The Living Room, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, Healdsburg Senior Center, California Children’s Services and Green Acres.

For those reasons, Oxford is this month’s recipient of the North Bay Spirit award, an honor that recognizes people who go above and beyond to help their communities.

“He is a kind and genuine human, as Santa or as Tim. Either one. He is the perfect embodiment of Santa Claus because of his giving nature,” said Marie Ganister, Oxford’s neighbor and a culinary arts teacher at Windsor High School. “He always steps up and uses his own time, his own money to help others.”

Ganister knows that firsthand. She serves on the Windsor Service Alliance, which provides food for those who need it in Windsor. Her organization and Santa Tim have partnered with the Kiwanis Club to bring groceries and toys to families in need during the holidays.

Oxford often brings along his elf Jingles, who rings bells when Santa Tim is about to enter a room of excited children.

“My boss is here. He wants to say hi!” Jingles announces at each event.

Jingles is a nickname given to Oxford’s friend of 10 years, Mark Perine, who wears white gloves and sparkly, curled-up elf shoes at Santa Tim events. Out of costume, Perine works as a contractor and sometimes partners with Oxford on construction projects.

“They just add a great deal of love and joy,” Linda Burke said of the pair. Her late brother Bob Burke did the same, dressing up as Santa at his namesake Christmas party in Occidental. Bob Burke founded Bob Burke’s Kids Program, a nonprofit that hosts year-round events for children with serious medical conditions.

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

To nominate your own candidate go to www.pressdemocrat.com/northbayspirit

Perine first started handing out presents with Oxford about six years ago, after one gift-giving event where he had so much fun as Santa Tim’s elf that he forgot he was due at another party afterward.

“That was so much more important than the party,” Perine said. “After that, I was all his.”

Perine recalled a time they stopped for gas on their way to an event. A nearby driver stared at their outfits.

“Don’t you know Santa needs gas for his sleigh?” Perine asked the man.

“Yeah, I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” the man said. Oxford gave the man a gift card and he and Perine grinned for a selfie to prove the gift had come from Santa.

“I admire his generosity,” Perine said of Oxford. “I don’t think there’s a mean bone in him.”

Oxford’s 26-year-old son, Justin Oxford, grew up tagging along with his father to holiday events and saw the dedication his father had to his charity. He said his father would come home after a long day of construction work, then need to change quickly to leave for an event.

“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. There’s a lot to go into this,” Justin Oxford said. “But he just knows that there are a lot of people out there in need. There’s a consistency year in and year out. He keeps showing up and growing it.”

Never too old for Santa

Santa Claus isn’t just for children, as one of Oxford’s recent stops showed.

He visited the Healdsburg Senior Center to give out hugs and smiles instead of toys. In the memory care unit, one quiet resident followed him, twirling her hair, and stared as he made his rounds.

“I walked over. I got down to my hands and knees, came in close and said, ‘I came in just to see you,’ ” Oxford remembered.

The woman smiled. “Thank you very much, Santa,” she said. It was the first time she had spoken in months, a nurse at the senior center told Oxford.

“The guy in the red suit jogged her memory,” Oxford said. “That’s a little miracle. I owe that to Santa.”

Another place Santa Tim visits is California Children’s Services, a treatment center in Santa Rosa that provides occupational and physical therapy to low-income, medically handicapped people under age 21.

“We have some families that are so painfully poor and destitute, and those are the ones that Tim gravitates to the most,” said Zene Fenton, supervising occupational therapist at the California Children’s Services.

Each year, Oxford works with Fenton and other staff to identify up to 15 families to take holiday shopping. Often, these trips are to Walmart with the parents of the families. Oxford buys gas and grocery gift cards, toys and clothing to make their children’s holiday special.

“We shop for their needs. We get necessities — clothing, toys, shoes, clean underwear, a warm jacket,” said Oxford, who pays for the shopping trips out of donations to the Santa Tim charity.

He also shows up in character with an elf or two during their annual holiday party. For many kids at California Children’s Services, it’s their only opportunity for a picture with Santa. Oxford is patient and kind and listens to their stories, Fenton said.

“He wants to be there. His heart is full,” Fenton said. “By the end of the night, everybody’s had their special moment with him. He’s just incredible.

“His efforts are truly tireless, and he is constantly striving to do more,” Fenton said. “He doesn’t forget about people. No one drops off his list.”

There is one place Oxford avoids when he’s dressed as Santa — the mall.

“Christmas has become overly commercialized,” he said. “It’s become ‘what I want,’ not ‘what I need.’ ”

But then he puts on his Santa suit. And it feels like “a transformation of something that’s been lost.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine