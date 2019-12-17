Wine of the Week: Korbel Natural, 2016 Russian River Valley Champagne

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Olema Brut, Cremant de Loire Sparkling Wine, 12%, $25. ★★★★½: This is a dry sparkler with crisp acidity. Rich yet balanced, it has notes of apple, pear, honeysuckle and brioche. Nice length. Lovely. Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut, NV Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $22. ★★★★½: Weighted to pinot, this sparkler has aromas and flavors of apple, toast and almond. Creamy texture. Lively mousse. Smart. Scharffenberger, NV Brut Excellence, Mendocino County Sparkling Wine, 12%, $23. ★★★★: A full-bodied sparkler with fruit-forward flavors, highlighted by notes of brioche, caramel and hazelnut. Solid. Chandon California Brut Sparkling Wine, 12%, $24. ★★★★: An easy-going sparkler with notes of green apple and pear. Lightly toasted, with a dry finish. Light and lively.

TOP PICK Korbel Natural 2016, Russian River Valley Champagne, 12.5% alcohol, $16. ★★★★½ This sparkler is delightfully dry, riding on crisp acid. It has aromas and flavors of bright green apple and tart cherries and raspberries. The blend is 65% pinot noir and 34% chardonnay. Balanced with a nice mousse, this sparkler is an absolute steal for the quality.

In the 1960s, Korbel Natural was a rebel with a cause.

Korbel Champagne Cellars developed the dry sparkler to counter the soda-pop palate of the American masses.

“The idea of a completely dry sparkling wine was a radical idea during that time,” said Paul Ahvenainen, director of winemaking at Korbel.

The Hecks, from Alsace, France, purchased the Guerneville sparkling wine house from Korbel in 1954. But the family kept a steady eye on the quality of French champagnes and decided to create something a bit rebellious on this side of the pond.

That rebel is our wine of the week winner — the Korbel Natural, 2016 Russian River Valley Champagne at $16. This wine is delightfully dry, riding on crisp acidity. It has aromas and flavors of bright green apple and tart cherries and raspberries. The blend is 65% pinot noir and 35% chardonnay. It’s balanced and has a nice mousse. The sparkler is an absolute steal for the quality.

The Korbel Natural is crafted in the traditional French method of producing champagne known as methode champenoise.

“Most sparkling wine in America is produced from the tank method, also known as Charmat, because it’s far less expensive,” Ahvenainen said.

With the Charmat method, the fermentation and the release of bubbles (carbon dioxide) occurs in a tank. In methode champenoise, by contrast, a secondary fermentation happens in the bottle.

In addition to the sparkler’s traditional French treatment in the cellar, the winemaker credits its fruit for making it a standout.

“It’s 100 percent from the Russian River valley,” Ahvenainen said. “It’s important because it’s our legacy. It represents our estate fruit.”

Korbel produces 1.5 million cases of bubbly every year and roughly 200,000 cases of the Korbel Natural. It has been served at presidential inaugurations in Washington, D.C., since 1981. The Korbel website jokes that it’s one of the few things both political parties agree on.

It appears no one can refute that Guerneville is an ideal place to groom fruit for sparklers.

“Guerneville is close to the ocean, and that’s a recipe for success for sparkling wines,” the winemaker said. “Fruit ripens more slowly and creates light, bright base wines that make great sparklers.”

Ahvenainen, 57, joined Korbel in 1985 after graduating from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in Fermentation Science. With nearly 35 years at Korbel, he said he has long fancied the craft of making bubbly.

“I enjoy the delicacy and the brightness of these wines,” Ahvenainen said. “There are a lot of nuances in them. If you have a cabernet with 15% alcohol, you’ll have big, bold flavors. But sparkling wines at 12% have delicate flavors. You look into a wine and the flavors won’t jump out at you.”

Becoming a winemaker, Ahvenainen said, was happenstance. He was studying biochemistry at UC Davis when he took an introductory to wine class that changed everything.

“I was bored with biochemistry,” he said, “and I loved the class because with wine, there’s a combination of craftsmanship and science.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.