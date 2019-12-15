Subscribe

Santa Rosa Wreaths Across America honors veterans

December 14, 2019, 10:39PM
Common to everyone who came together Saturday at a Sonoma County cemetery was a conviction that those who gave their lives for their country, or who died as military veterans, should be remembered during the holidays.

Santa Rosa Memorial Park was one of more than 1,700 cemeteries in the U.S. to behold a Wreaths Across America observance. Volunteers paid tribute to all of the country’s casualties of war, deceased veterans and POW/MIAs.

Following a program at the Franklin Avenue cemetery, participants placed 1,000 wreaths at the headstones of veterans and of fallen service members from Sonoma County.

The Wreaths Across America program was hosted by the Exchange Club of Santa Rosa. In advance, club members collected donations for the purchase of evergreen, red-bowed wreaths to be placed on graves.

The wreaths cost supporters $15 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to local projects and programs of the Exchange Club, whose community service is focused on the prevention of child abuse.

Saturday’s Wreaths Across America program began a with a moment of silence followed by remarks from several special guests, among them national Exchange Club President Russ Finney of Ohio.

A bell was tolled upon the calling of the names of Sonoma County members of the armed services who died in uniform. Exchange Club members and helpers then commenced placing wreaths on graves.

