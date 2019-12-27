How to create a cohesive garden in your North Coast backyard

We recently returned from a trip to New Zealand’s South Island. Visiting gardens is a favorite pastime of mine, but there, the natural landscape itself is a garden, amazing to our North American eyes. The plants and composition of plant species are so different than anything we encounter here. To visit a man-made garden in a place where the natural vegetation is so different and the landscape is so striking seems almost extraneous.

Improving on the wonder of nature is hard to do. The country’s landform is fairly similar to California, composed of two islands, split by the Cook Straight and surrounded by the vast expanse of the Tasman Sea and the South Pacific Ocean. A north-south-oriented mountain range on the South Island, the Southern Alps rise from the sea and capture rain-laden storms coming from the west, wringing vast amounts of moisture from them, between an astounding 117 inches on the north end of the island up to 390 inches on the southwest end.

On the east side of the mountains, rainfall is much lower, and the landscape is characterized by golden-orange tussock perennial grasslands, interspersed with native shrubs and podocarp evergreen forests of the Canterbury Plains.

In higher elevations, evergreen southern beech trees grow in the mountains. Each plant and plant grouping is completely different to what grows in North America. It absolutely feels like a unique land. Like many, the country was heavily impacted by European colonization and a great deal of its native landscape has been cleared. Still, about 15% remains, much of it in accessible nature reserves and parks.

Going to a new place is not just beneficial in getting away from our routines and familiar surroundings. It also opens our eyes to new ways of seeing the landscape at home. Each scene in New Zealand was so unique and so dramatically beautiful that analyzing the colors, forms, textures and placement of plants was a lesson in design. Each landscape was a living painting.

This made me think about how to use nature as a model for design, how to capture the essence of the scenes we so admire in wild places and reproduce them in our home landscapes to give us a daily connection to those places that give us such inspiration.

Our own California landscapes can inspire us in the same way. Think of each as a painting with a theme. Each “picture” has groups or swaths of plants that reflect the climate and soil of each locality and work together to create a sense of place that feels appropriate, rooting us in a particular location.

Plant form, color and texture repeat to create a cohesive picture. Upright and rounded plant forms, the vertical and horizontal contrast with each other.

Plant forms reflect their environments, from small, waxy leaves in dry climates to large, succulent leaves in wetter environments.

On the west coast of New Zealand, everything was incredibly green and lush, with ferns, epiphytes and mosses festooning, cushioning and embroidering every surface, whether rock or plant, all sparkling in the ever-present rain. Architectural tree ferns were everywhere, acting as a strong contrast to many soft-formed plants and creating a very distinctive landscape.

In the infertile soils in the mountains, buffeted by high winds and cold swirling mist, plant leaves were tiny. Swatches of bright orange tussock grasses called Carex testacea formed a wind-blown, dramatic and other-worldly scene in an otherwise more drably colored landscape.