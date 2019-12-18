60 years later, Santa Rosa's Christmas Tree Lane still attracts a crowd

Best times to go: After dark on weekends

Where: Hartley Court, Hermit Way and Webb Avenue, near Montgomery Drive and Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa

Residents searching for some holiday cheer need to look no further than east Santa Rosa's aptly named Christmas Tree Lane for lights and decorations galore.

Head to the Montgomery-area neighborhood during the month of December, and front yards are full of cut-outs of cartoon characters, from Frosty the Snowman to Minions in holiday attire.

At night, cars twist through Hartley Drive, Hermit Way and Webb Avenue to admire the displays.

It's fun to visit, sure, but what it is like to live there?

“People come to have a little Christmas joy, Christmas love,” said resident Lisa Cox, who moved to the neighborhood in 2006.

Cox decorates her lawn with gingerbread cut-outs, wears a green jingle bell necklace during the holidays and has been known to belt out Christmas carols in her front yard to anyone who will listen.

The festive neighborhood tradition traces back to the late 1950s, when resident Cal Chamberlain bought Christmas trees for his neighbors to put in their front yards. The street became so popular with visitors in the early 1960s that police were forced to direct traffic.

The crowds began wavering as other neighborhoods, including Walnut Court near Sonoma Avenue, upped their decorating game, resident Tina Alves said.

As residents of Christmas Tree Lane aged, it also became harder to put up elaborate displays.

But Alves has seen an uptick in traffic the past two years as younger people move into the neighborhood.

Many residents received their decorations from previous homeowners, but there’s no rules mandating participation.

“We don’t like to be critical,” Cox said. “We sometimes think, ‘Why aren’t they doing it?’ But we don’t criticize.”

The tradition can be time-consuming and costly. Alves and her husband, Mark, have a dozen "Peanuts" characters that they and their friends created by hand.

It’s about a 16-hour process to finish decorating and an additional $200 to $300 on their December electric bill, Alves said. But, she said, it is time (and money) well spent.

“It’s worth it to see the children and adults go through [the street],” she said. “It’s really fun.”

Three plywood cutouts of Wise Men riding camels have made an appearance in Jeannie and Phil Anderson’s front yard since they moved to Hermit Way in 1973. The “Three Wise Guys,” as their grandson renamed them, were gifted to the Andersons when they moved in. After one was stolen, Phil Anderson created a replacement.

“That was given to us, so you have to keep it up,” Jeannie Anderson said.

The couple, both 88, quit traveling the globe as Mr. and Mrs. Claus with a volunteer nonprofit a few years ago and said they have hung up their Santa suits for good.

They leave Santa Claus to Mark Gibbons, a U.K. transplant known throughout the neighborhood as "British Santa." For the past nine years, he's doled out candy canes to visitors.

It’s something his father also does in England.

“He's 6-foot-4, quite introverted until you get to know him, but the minute he puts the costume on, he's a whole different character,” said his wife, Lesley Gibbons. “The minute he walks out the door, he's Santa.”

This year, he’ll be walking the neighborhood Dec. 20, 21 and 24 with Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and some elves, thanks to a few of his friends.

Besides purchasing 2,000 candy canes, the Gibbons created cut-outs that say "Joy" and "Love" in their front yards. They're also making plans to sing with Cox.

"We just do it because it’s so lovely to do something magical at Christmas that's not about shopping and spending money,” Lesley Gibbons said.