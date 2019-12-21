How wild animals survive the winter in Sonoma County

It’s always a high-tension moment when a child or hiker goes missing in the Sonoma County outdoors. Search and Rescue teams mobilize and work against the clock, knowing that the longer the person is out in the landscape, the greater the risk of hypothermia.

Hypothermia happens when the body loses more heat to the outside environment than it can generate. The colder and wetter the conditions, the faster that occurs. In short order, shivering can lead to confusion and unsteadiness, even loss of consciousness and eventually, death, unless emergency measures are taken. That’s why we need substantial protection against the cold to survive.

So when the weather turns blustery, with driving rain and freezing temperatures, how do local animals, which live outdoors year-round, manage to stay alive?

To get through, they employ an amazing set of varied, sometimes surprising, strategies.

Winter wear

The most common technique is to change clothes, so to speak, with the seasons.

Coyotes and foxes grow fresh sets of insulating winter wear every year. Like many furred animals who stay active in colder months, they add a layer of particularly plush and thick underfur as days grow shorter.

That fur works to keep them warm by trapping air between individual fibers, close to the skin. Air is a good insulator, and a layer of still air trapped in dense fur acts as a barrier, keeping colder air out and warmth in. On top, most animals have an overlayer of stiffer hair, which provides protection against wind and rain.

Birds grow a layer of fine, downy air-trapping feathers for the same reason. Most birds also can fluff out their feathers, making them look like puff-balls, to expand the amount of air they’re holding when it’s especially cold. To keep that down relatively dry, birds also produce oils that they preen onto their external feathers as waterproofing. Avoiding wet skin is essential to survival out in the wild.

How do ducks, geese and other birds keep their featherless legs and feet from freezing, even in icy water?

“Birds get cold feet,” explained Blake Barbaree, an Avian Habitat Ecologist with Point Blue, a Petaluma-based wildlife conservation and research organization. A bird’s body is covered with feathers for insulation, but their legs and feet are usually featherless and can get pretty cold. To keep a safe internal temperature, they use an elaborate and specialized plumbing system of sorts.

To keep icy cold blood from heading straight to their heart and organs, where it could send them into shock, birds have evolved an interwoven network of veins and arteries between their cold feet and warm bodies. Warm blood pumped away from the body passes close enough to cool blood leaving the feet that it warms the cool blood.

Putting on the pounds

Fat is a great heat barrier, said Tony Nelson, Conservation Manager with Sonoma Land Trust. That’s why local black bears spend the summer and fall foraging and eating, to build up a good layer of energy-rich fat cells. Then, as every first grader knows, to stay dry and secure bears look for suitable caves or rocky dens to hibernate the coldest months away.

Nelson said the mountainous terrain in Sonoma County’s back country offers plenty of opportunities for bears to lay up for winter without the risk of being disturbed.