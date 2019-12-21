Four fun outdoor events in Sonoma County over the holidays

Santa Rosa: Seasonal jokes and puns keep the spirits bright during this 4- to 5-mile hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. through the pine forests of the elusive lounge lizard in Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve. Meet at the 2080 Kawana Terrace entrance. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Kenwood: Help restore and maintains trails at Sugarloaf State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tools, food and beverages provided. Visit sugarloafoark.org or call 707-833-5712 to sign up or get more information.

Kenwood: Choose between a 3.6-mile hike with 700 feet elevation on the Vista Loop Trail of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park or a 6-mile Vista to Bald Mountain hike with 1,530 feet elevation. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn lot. The hike is part of the Sugarloaf Ridge Fitness Maintenance Hike series. 707-833-5712.

Healdsburg: Help LandPaths install a new trail system and maintain existing trails at the Riddell Preserve. Tasks include brushing vegetation, cutting benches, building structures and clearing dirt of the trail. Tools will be provided or bring our own. Drizzling rain doesn’t cancel but a downpour will. Call 707-544-7284 and press 1 after 7 a.m. the morning of the event to confirm the event is on. Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the City Corporation Yard, 550 Westside Road, Healdsburg. Bring a sack lunch, water, hat and gloves if you have them. Wear boots and long pants. Landpaths.org.

James Lanaras and Meg McConahey