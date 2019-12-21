Subscribe

Three North Bay wineries perfect to take your holiday guests

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2019, 5:15PM
Holiday guests are making their yearly pilgrimage to Wine Country, this Mecca of good eats and drinks, this promised land of everything artisan.

The smart host isn’t just selecting recipes and wines for the holiday feasts. She or he is also researching the best tasting rooms for the out-of-towners to experience.

Paradise Ridge Winery

Paradise Ridge Winery, like the phoenix rising from the ashes, offers holiday guests a chance to witness resilience first-hand while sipping wine in a lovely setting.

The Tubbs fire destroyed the Santa Rosa winery’s hospitality center, among 5,635 other structures lost during the October 2017 firestorm. Today the new $6 million hospitality center is hosting tastings, while the owners are still putting on the finishing touches. Before long there will be metal lettering over the door which will read, “Welcome to Paradise.”

The tasting room has terraces that open to vineyards and a sweeping view of the Russian River Valley to the west and Mount Taylor to the south. Inside, there are historic photos, exhibits and art that are conversation starters. The piece above the bar is called “Cooper’s Crest,” a nod to the fact that this new tasting room is in the space that housed the old barrel room.

A cooper is someone who makes or repairs casks or barrels, so in the middle of this piece is a chest with tools inside. Roughly 60 tools extend out from it, including hammers and wrenches in a range of sizes.

Guests are greeted with a taste of the winery’s “Love Bubbles.” The 2012 Late Disgorge Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine was released to celebrate the winery’s December re-opening.

Carlos Sanchez, 32, of Healdsburg and Rocio Avila, 27, of Los Angeles, were recently visiting the tasting room, sipping through a line-up of wines to choose their favorites for their June wedding.

“We were going to get married in Los Angeles, but I told Rocio to come take a look at this winery,” Sanchez said. “I personally love the views.”

Avila, who lives in Los Angeles, was smitten. “It’s so romantic,” she said.

The winery has hosted more than a 1,000 weddings with the backdrop of the sculpture garden featuring the winery’s iconic LOVE sign. The bubbly’s label has an image of this sculpture, and the romance of a working winery is not lost on anyone, including the bride- and groom-to-be, who were excited to select wines for their big day.

As for the holiday guests set to descend on Sonoma County, Paradise Ridge Co-owner Sonia Byck said the winery’s Barrel Room tasting would most appeal to them because it features four wines, including a Rockpile cabernet and the late harvest sauvignon blanc. The seated tasting is $35.

While in the tasting room, you may cross paths with Byck and her brother, co-owner Rene Byck and hear some of their fire stories.

The winery had 12 weddings booked for 2017 and 24 in 2018 that they had to offload after the Tubbs fire. One winery that ended up hosting some of those weddings was Alexander Valley’s Soda Rock, which recently burnt to the ground in October’s Kincade fire.

This year, Paradise Ridge is helping Soda Rock by hosting some of the weddings it had booked.

“It feels good to give back,” Sonia Byck said. “We want to do anything we can do to make their recovery easier.”

“Part of our message,” Rene Byck said, “is that Sonoma County is thriving and it’s open for business.”

Reservations for all the tastings are highly recommended.

Walk-ins are welcome, but space is limited for seated tastings. Contact reservations@prwinery.com or call 707-528-9463. The winery is located at 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa.

Flowers Winery

This upscale Healdsburg hospitality center, which opened in July, is just minutes from the Healdsburg square and offers a unique pairing for your holiday guests: hummingbirds and wine.

The tasting room, called the House of Flowers, is in the winery’s hospitality center, a modern building with vaulted ceilings and large windows that show Mount St. Helena and, often, a flock of hummingbirds flying above the drought-resistant gardens.

“I’ve seen 15 to 20 hummingbirds,” wine educator Adam Palafox said. “They’re here in the winter, too.”

Palafox explained the background of each wine and how the Sonoma Coast shows up in the glass.

The $55 tasting includes a pour of five wines and food pairings created by chef Jamil Peden. A standout is the chilled autumn soup with tarragon, Laura Chenel goat cheese and persimmon that Peden paired with the 2016 Camp Meeting Ridge Chardonnay.

“We proudly represent the Sonoma Coast,” said Alexandra O’Gorman, director of guest services. “It’s something we’re glad to share with the world, and we do a great job of getting the flavor profile of that region out there.”

Reservations are required. Call 707-723-4800 or email reservations@flowerswinery.com. The winery is located at 4035 Westside Road, Healdsburg.

Cakebread Cellars

Holiday guests will love the diversity this venerable, Rutherford winery has to offer with nine different tastings. The new visitors center, which opened in October, gives guests a rare peek at the inner workings of a winery. Several of the tasting rooms are in the cellar room, where wine is aged in casks and 12 concrete eggs, a newer technology for aging wines. There’s also a culinary wing, where tasting rooms have a food focus.

The modern building is sleek yet manages to be cozy, with a fireplace in its main reception area and an outdoor courtyard with a soothing water feature. Holiday guests will appreciate Cakebread for its calm setting and its authenticity in sharing the art of winemaking.

Tastings range from $25 for the Current Release Tasting to $85 for the Library Tasting. The Cakebread portfolio has 17 wines, but its signature wine is its chardonnay.

Tastings are by appointment and reservations can be made at cakebread.com. Cakebread Cellars is located at 8300 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford.

