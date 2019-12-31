Best places start running in Sonoma County

If your New Year’s resolutions include feeling healthier and more sane, a brisk run or a slow, steady jog may be the start of a new and improved you.

Running is hard, but also easy. No gym memberships are necessary. No special equipment is required. Being hung over, as some are sure to be on Jan. 1, isn’t an excuse to forgo a run. You’ll just burn alcohol fumes along the way.

That’s an old joke among long-time runners. Whether you’re a veteran or new to running, few places compare with Sonoma County and the North Bay for getting into stride.

We have trails along coastal bluffs and beneath towering redwoods, backcountry roads lined with vineyards and mountaintops where hard effort is rewarded with jaw- dropping vistas.

Some runners have a tradition of greeting the New Year by heading out before dawn and catching a sunrise, weather permitting. As one option, the eastern route at Santa Rosa’s Taylor Mountain Regional Park, rising 1,100 feet to the summit, is a good spot to watch the new day and year begin.

A headlamp or other light source is a must for running in the dark. Wirecutter, the New York Times consumer guide, recommends the Black Diamond Spot. For visibility, consider the Tracer360 vest made by noxgear.

If daylight and the energy of crowds is more your thing, there are local options for that, too. In Santa Rosa, the Phaby-Gray Resolution Run sponsored by the Empire Runners Club is a popular New Year’s Day draw, with more than 300 runners expected this year.

The 5K event, now in its 41st year, is held at A Place to Play Park in downtown Santa Rosa. Sign up at empirerunners.org.

“I love running this race and then going out to the coast on a nice day,” said Andrea Guzman, who lives in Santa Rosa and works in Napa for the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Guzman’s favorite off-road course is the 3.8-mile North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail from Sonoma Mountain Road to Jack London State Historic Park. The trail offers a fantastic 180-degree view of northern Sonoma Valley and the Santa Rosa Plain.

She also loves running Riverfront Regional Park in Windsor, with its peaceful quarry ponds lined by trees. Whenever possible, she runs with her dog, a lab and pit bull mix and a great long distance runner.

Guzman’s goal for 2020 is to run at Tolay Lake Regional Park southeast of Petaluma. The recently opened park offers 11 miles of trails through a canvas of grasslands and cattle country. It’s like stepping back in time to an era before vineyards and large-scale development.

Another New Year’s Day option is the Napa Valley Resolution Run just over the mountains in Yountville.The event, sponsored by the Athletic Feat running and biking store in Napa, features 5K and 10K courses on paved trails and roads lined by vineyards.

Sign up for this race at napavalleyresolutionrun.com.

The Santa Rosa and Yountville races begin at 10 a.m., a perfect start time for runners who need a few hours of extra sleep after a late night ringing in the new year.

“Have all that fun and then let’s run it out,” said Dame Rahal, owner of Athletic Feat.