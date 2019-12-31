Subscribe

Best places start running in Sonoma County

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 31, 2019, 1:45PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If your New Year’s resolutions include feeling healthier and more sane, a brisk run or a slow, steady jog may be the start of a new and improved you.

Running is hard, but also easy. No gym memberships are necessary. No special equipment is required. Being hung over, as some are sure to be on Jan. 1, isn’t an excuse to forgo a run. You’ll just burn alcohol fumes along the way.

That’s an old joke among long-time runners. Whether you’re a veteran or new to running, few places compare with Sonoma County and the North Bay for getting into stride.

We have trails along coastal bluffs and beneath towering redwoods, backcountry roads lined with vineyards and mountaintops where hard effort is rewarded with jaw- dropping vistas.

Some runners have a tradition of greeting the New Year by heading out before dawn and catching a sunrise, weather permitting. As one option, the eastern route at Santa Rosa’s Taylor Mountain Regional Park, rising 1,100  feet to the summit, is a good spot to watch the new day and year begin.

A headlamp or other light source is a must for running in the dark. Wirecutter, the New York Times consumer guide, recommends the Black Diamond Spot. For visibility, consider the Tracer360 vest made by noxgear.

If daylight and the energy of crowds is more your thing, there are local options for that, too. In Santa Rosa, the Phaby-Gray Resolution Run sponsored by the Empire Runners Club is a popular New Year’s Day draw, with more than 300 runners expected this year.

The 5K event, now in its 41st year, is held at A Place to Play Park in downtown Santa Rosa. Sign up at empirerunners.org.

“I love running this race and then going out to the coast on a nice day,” said Andrea Guzman, who lives in Santa Rosa and works in Napa for the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Guzman’s favorite off-road course is the 3.8-mile North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail from Sonoma Mountain Road to Jack London State Historic Park. The trail offers a fantastic 180-degree view of northern Sonoma Valley and the Santa Rosa Plain.

She also loves running Riverfront Regional Park in Windsor, with its peaceful quarry ponds lined by trees. Whenever possible, she runs with her dog, a lab and pit bull mix and a great long distance runner.

Guzman’s goal for 2020 is to run at Tolay Lake Regional Park southeast of Petaluma. The recently opened park offers 11 miles of trails through a canvas of grasslands and cattle country. It’s like stepping back in time to an era before vineyards and large-scale development.

Another New Year’s Day option is the Napa Valley Resolution Run just over the mountains in Yountville.The event, sponsored by the Athletic Feat running and biking store in Napa, features 5K and 10K courses on paved trails and roads lined by vineyards.

Sign up for this race at napavalleyresolutionrun.com.

The Santa Rosa and Yountville races begin at 10 a.m., a perfect start time for runners who need a few hours of extra sleep after a late night ringing in the new year.

“Have all that fun and then let’s run it out,” said Dame Rahal, owner of Athletic Feat.

Rahal and a friend started the Napa Valley Resolution Run on a whim in 2013. Their expectations for the first year were so low Rahal promised entrants a warm bowl of chili the morning of the event. When entries outpaced projections, the pair were forced to scramble for more cooks and food.

Chili is no longer served at the race, which has grown to include almost 500 entrants.

“It’s fun to see everyone,” Rahal said. “The sun is up and it tends to be crisp in terms of weather.”

Don’t give up.

Whether alone or in crowds, on roads or on trails, the key to sticking to a running plan is to not get discouraged. Running indeed requires effort, so think in terms of a marathon and not a sprint.

“Often we put a lot of pressure on ourselves when we run. We have to run and run fast, and if we stop and walk, we are kind of a failure,” said Ralph Purugganan, a store manager at Healdsburg Running Co.

But walking is not failure, Purugganan said. On steep or uneven terrain, such as on trails, walking can be just as efficient — and safer — than running.

Purugganan suggests newer runners go for time rather than distance, to lessen the pressure on “getting the miles in.” And take it slow, he said.

“We are so incredibly lucky in Napa and Sonoma counties,” Rahal said. “Pick a direction and for the most part, you are going to find unparalleled beauty. It’s why people visit us.”

It’s also why we run.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine