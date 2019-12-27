Napa’s Fagiana building gets new life as Avow restaurant

Some people say Napa’s Fagiani building is haunted. Following a tragic, still unsolved stabbing-strangling murder in the Main Street bar in 1974, that idea isn’t too far-fetched. There’s a lot of history in this gracious property, too — the 1908 building originally was a restaurant and boarding house, then a speakeasy during Prohibition, and later, a bar and liquor store.

If there is a ghost, it’s seemingly one that prefers the place stay empty, as it did following the murder, staying shuttered from 1976 until 2012, when the New York-based Avroko Hospitality Group reinvented it as the Thomas (for the second and third floor dining rooms and lounge) and Fagiani’s Bar (for the first floor pub). Over these past seven years, Avroko wasn’t able the make the place work. They closed the Thomas in July 2015, then reopened it as Ninebark in October 2015. But the building was sold five months later, and Ninebark closed in July 2016.

Finally, this past July, the space was reborn as Avow, offering Contemporary American cuisine with dining in the first floor bar, dining and the open kitchen on the second, and a dining lounge on the top floor with a bar and outside seating overlooking Veterans Memorial Park and the Napa River.

Will the third time be the charm? Hopefully, for owner Joe Wagner, the answer is yes. He is a local, part of a longtime Napa wine family and the owner of Copper Cane Wines and Provisions of St. Helena. And he has made a substantial investment in the beautiful stonework property, protecting its Second Renaissance Revival architecture while upping the interior with a dramatic, stunning remodel by San Francisco’s BraytonHughes Design Studios.

Oddly, though, for such a prominent structure, buzz on the new restaurant has been minimal. While the Avroko team marketed aggressively to the public, there’s been nary a peep from the Avow crew, and on my visits, the place has been only moderately busy.

Too bad, because I like the drinks, the style and much of the cooking. Chef Michael Williams enjoys artful plating — a large hunk of wild salmon, for example, is positioned off to one side of a textured white plate, set on a bed of sliced Japanese yams, charred broccolini and fennel over a swath of black garlic aioli, then finished with a dollop of colorful orange roe and mushroom consommé poured tableside ($32). It tastes as good as it looks, the consommé adding umami and the roe delivering salty pop.

Throughout, the menu reads like a mouthwatering, eclectic mishmash, starting with a dozen appetizers ranging from dainty roasted quail bites dressed with juicy blistered grapes, frisée, tangy capers and just a touch of balsamic reduction ($16), to two pieces of Southern fried rabbit legs that looked overcooked, but tasted delicious in a pleasing herby, crackly crust finished with lemon, hot honey drizzle and tiny edible flowers ($15). Eating these dishes in front of a fire pit on the fuschia, neon light-trimmed rooftop bar feels like I’m in a new, glamorous Napa.

The roasted bone marrow trend could easily be over, and I’d be happy — it’s so much greasy richness, after all — though the version here is good, the fattiness of the three hefty bones tempered with a sprinkling of tangy capers, shallot, frisée and Dijon vinaigrette, all for scooping with grilled country bread ($20). For palate cleansing and bit of social grossness, you can add the whiskey luge ($2), where you tilt a bone into your mouth and pour a shot of spirits down its center canal.