Napa’s Fagiana building gets new life as Avow restaurant

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 2:47PM
Some people say Napa’s Fagiani building is haunted. Following a tragic, still unsolved stabbing-strangling murder in the Main Street bar in 1974, that idea isn’t too far-fetched. There’s a lot of history in this gracious property, too — the 1908 building originally was a restaurant and boarding house, then a speakeasy during Prohibition, and later, a bar and liquor store.

If there is a ghost, it’s seemingly one that prefers the place stay empty, as it did following the murder, staying shuttered from 1976 until 2012, when the New York-based Avroko Hospitality Group reinvented it as the Thomas (for the second and third floor dining rooms and lounge) and Fagiani’s Bar (for the first floor pub). Over these past seven years, Avroko wasn’t able the make the place work. They closed the Thomas in July 2015, then reopened it as Ninebark in October 2015. But the building was sold five months later, and Ninebark closed in July 2016.

Finally, this past July, the space was reborn as Avow, offering Contemporary American cuisine with dining in the first floor bar, dining and the open kitchen on the second, and a dining lounge on the top floor with a bar and outside seating overlooking Veterans Memorial Park and the Napa River.

Will the third time be the charm? Hopefully, for owner Joe Wagner, the answer is yes. He is a local, part of a longtime Napa wine family and the owner of Copper Cane Wines and Provisions of St. Helena. And he has made a substantial investment in the beautiful stonework property, protecting its Second Renaissance Revival architecture while upping the interior with a dramatic, stunning remodel by San Francisco’s BraytonHughes Design Studios.

Oddly, though, for such a prominent structure, buzz on the new restaurant has been minimal. While the Avroko team marketed aggressively to the public, there’s been nary a peep from the Avow crew, and on my visits, the place has been only moderately busy.

Too bad, because I like the drinks, the style and much of the cooking. Chef Michael Williams enjoys artful plating — a large hunk of wild salmon, for example, is positioned off to one side of a textured white plate, set on a bed of sliced Japanese yams, charred broccolini and fennel over a swath of black garlic aioli, then finished with a dollop of colorful orange roe and mushroom consommé poured tableside ($32). It tastes as good as it looks, the consommé adding umami and the roe delivering salty pop.

Throughout, the menu reads like a mouthwatering, eclectic mishmash, starting with a dozen appetizers ranging from dainty roasted quail bites dressed with juicy blistered grapes, frisée, tangy capers and just a touch of balsamic reduction ($16), to two pieces of Southern fried rabbit legs that looked overcooked, but tasted delicious in a pleasing herby, crackly crust finished with lemon, hot honey drizzle and tiny edible flowers ($15). Eating these dishes in front of a fire pit on the fuschia, neon light-trimmed rooftop bar feels like I’m in a new, glamorous Napa.

The roasted bone marrow trend could easily be over, and I’d be happy — it’s so much greasy richness, after all — though the version here is good, the fattiness of the three hefty bones tempered with a sprinkling of tangy capers, shallot, frisée and Dijon vinaigrette, all for scooping with grilled country bread ($20). For palate cleansing and bit of social grossness, you can add the whiskey luge ($2), where you tilt a bone into your mouth and pour a shot of spirits down its center canal.

I’m not sure what to make of the Dungeness crab funnel cake, however, since the crab is dipped in heavy batter, shaped in wands, fried, plopped in a tin bucket and served with a cup of lemon aioli ($15). Sweet peppers add a bit of relief from the bulky flavor, but more traditional crab cakes would be a better choice.

Chef Williams seems to appreciate rabbit, as there’s more of the farmed bunny to be found in the gnocchi entrée, the plump, seared dumplings smothered in braised, shredded meat, wild mushrooms, shaved carrot, brown butter and herbs for a cozy autumn meal ($28). This, and the salmon, are best bets, yet the rack of lamb is spot-on, too, the two generous French cut ribs cooked perfectly pinkish, coated in herbs and laid atop spiced chickpeas, excellent goat cheese creamed spinach and a pond of mint pistou ($48).

Desserts (all $10) need improvement. Rum-soaked bruléed banana was too rummy for my taste, and a bit charred, alongside dollops of whipped goat cream cheese mousse instead of something preferably crunchy – I didn’t get any of the promised Marcona almonds. The other choices were sticky, so-sweet coconut baklava drenched in honey citrus syrup, cookies and milk, and a mixed fruit tart dolloped with more of that goat cream cheese.

That’s fine, since skipping dessert opens up calorie space for a cocktail, enjoyed on that snazzy roof. They lean to the sweet side, such as my pick, the Dusty Rose combining Earl Grey gin, lemon juice, raspberry and rose water syrup ($12). Why aren’t the spirit brands listed, however, the menu reads simply “bourbon, vodka, tequila,” etc, and it’s a hassle when the server has to run back to the bar to get specifics.

For the dining ups-and-downs, there’s a lot to appreciate about the new Avow. It’s great to see the landmark being loved again, and I’m particularly happy to see one culinary specter return from the past: the cheeseburger. Both The Thomas and Ninebark served superb burgers, as aged beef, or a rich blend of brisket short rib, bone marrow and tendon.

The Avow burger drapes a thick Wagyu beef patty with caramelized onions and gobs of nutty raclette cheese on a soft, split-top bun with a toothpick crown of cornichons. On the side are steaming hot, broiled herb tomatoes, ultra-crispy fries and a ramekin of bone marrow aioli ($20). It’s pricey, but well worth it.

So here’s hoping that more customers give Avow a try, and perhaps, yes, make it their new haunt.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

