A la carte: Winter food and wine fun for the month of January

HEALDSBURG

Sparkling New Year’s Eve at hotel a ‘suite’ deal

Mark the end of the decade on Dec. 31 with a Sparkling Suite package at Hotel Healdsburg, including a two-night stay in one of the hotel’s Plaza Suites, sparkling wine and chocolates, a $250 credit toward a couples’ massage, a Bounty and Bloom bath experience and a multi-course dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen, plus two Bloody Mary’s on New Year’s Day.

The festive feast from Chef Scott Romano will include a five-course tasting menu or a three-course meal, with an optional wine pairing available for both for $54 each.

The package costs $999 per night from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, with a minimum two-night stay required. For more information and reservations: hotelhealdsburg.com/offers

SANTA ROSA

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with The Spinster Sisters

It’s not too late to make a reservation for a special, three-course dinner on New Year’s Eve at The Spinster Sisters.

The menu created by chef Liza Hinman includes choice of six first courses, including Potato Latke with house-cured lox and herb crème fraiche; choice of five second courses, including Pork Loin Schnitzel with Herbed Spaëtzle and Braised Red Cabbage; and choice of dessert.

Cost is $65 per person, with optional wine pairings for $30. To reserve: 707-528-7100. The restaurant will serve brunch only on New Year’s Day. 401 South A Street.

HEALDSBURG

A deluxe 7-course dinner on New Year’s Eve at Barndiva

Barndiva is pulling out all the stops for a special New Year’s Eve celebration centered around a seven-course dinner featuring all kinds of culinary treasures, from crab and lobster to truffles and mushrooms.

The dinner costs $145, with an additional wine pairing for $165. A five-course menu will be available until 7:30 p.m. for $95. At 11:30 p.m., Tory andthe Teasers will ring in the New Year.

For more information: barndiva.com or 707-431-0100. 231 Center Street.

SONOMA

Cheese pop-up and healthy vegan cheese classes next month

Sheana Davis of the Epicurean Connection will offer a special Cheese Shop Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4 with the baker from Relax & Eat Bread plus warm soup with seating. The pop-up will be offered the first Saturday of each month at 19670 8th Street East.

Together with James Fanucchi, Davis will give a Vegan Cheese Class at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Vineyard Management, demonstrating three styles of vegan cheeses served with winter vegetables and gluten-free crackers. Vineyard Management is located at 19626 8th Street East. Cost is $45. To reserve: 707-490-8921.

Davis and Fanucchi will give a second class on Vegan Cheesemaking at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at The Epicurean Connection, 19670 8th Street East. Cost is $75. To reserve: theepicureanconnection.com.

NAPA

Ring in 2020 on wine train with 4-course gourmet dinner

The evening begins with a welcome reception at the train station on New Year’s Eve featuring appetizers and a glass of sparkling wine, then continues with a journey from 6:30 to 10 p.m. through the Napa Valley and a four-course gourmet dinner plus party favors.

Once the train returns, guests can continue with an after-party at ALBA, the restaurant at the River Terrace Inn, and a stay in the hotel. The after-party includes a DJ and dancing, a Champagne toast and small bites, plus balloon drop.

Tickets for the train journey start at $202, with after-party tickets starting at $75. For more information: winetrain.com.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma Land Trust creates hiking and cocktail guide for holidays

The Sonoma Land Trust has put together a free guide that includes five, Sonoma County-themed cocktail recipes just in time for your holiday entertaining needs.

The recipes are paired with recommended hiking spots to inspire outdoor enthusiasts, as well as mocktail substitutes for each recipe.

You can download the guide right to your phone. The recipes include Baylands Breeze, Glen Oaks Grappa, Sonoma Coast Cool Down, River’s Edge Spritzer, Wildlands Whiskey, plus a bonus cocktail, Oaxacan the Greenway.

To get the guide, go to sonomalandtrust.org/on-the-land-guides

