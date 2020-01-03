Subscribe

Four places to enjoy natural hot springs in the North Bay

SUZIE RODRIGUEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 3, 2020, 12:03PM

If You Go

Indian Springs Resort

What: The pools at Indian Springs Resort are for the use of registered hotel guests only. A limited number of pool passes are available ($25-50) to nonguests with a 50-minute spa service appointment. Hotel rooms start at $249.

Services: Pools, mud/mineral baths, facials, body treatments, massage, walking paths, complimentary bicycles, hammock garden and spa boutique.

Information: indianspringscalistoga.com; 707-709-8139

Where: Indian Springs Resort, 1712 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn

What: Bathhouse access for hotel guests is $39 and $89 for day-only guests. These fees are waived for both hotel and day-only guests who schedule a same-day spa treatment. Hotel rooms at the Sonoma Mission Inn start at $279.

Services: Pools, massage, facial, mind and body, salon, fitness classes, whirlpool, herbal steam and dry sauna.

Information: fairmont.com/sonoma; 707-938-9000

Where: The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma

Harbin Hot Springs Retreat Center

What: Creekside Caravans, double occupancy: $165 Monday to Thursday, $187 Friday to Sunday and holidays. Grove Cottages, double occupancy: $192 Monday to Thursday, $240 Friday to Sunday and holidays.

Entry fee: $20-30 for visits under 6 hours, $35-50 over 6 hours

Services: Natural spring soaking, swimming pool, dry sauna, yoga classes, massage, aquatic bodywork and hiking

Information: harbin.org; 707-987-2477

Where: Harbin Hot Springs, 18424 Harbin Springs Road, Middletown

Orr Hot Springs Resort

What: Rooms & Yurts range from $230-300 for two adults per night and include full use of baths.

Camping: $75 per adult, $35 per child per night. Includes full use of baths.

Day Use Visitors: $35 per adult, $25 per child. Please reserve in advance.

Services: Massage

Information: orrhotsprings.org; 707-462-6277

Where: Orr Hot Springs Resort, 13201 Orr Springs Road, Ukiah

Seeking a break from winter’s rainy days and bone-chilling cold?

If so, it’s time for a trek to a hot springs resort. You’ll be joining a long tradition, because people the world over have enjoyed the warmth of thermal waters for countless centuries.

Hot springs are a byproduct of seismic activity, produced when geothermally heated groundwater emerges from the earth to form pools of water that can range from lukewarm to scalding. Most people enjoy springs that hit a just-right spot between those two extremes, a point at which water relaxes mind and body, soothes aching joints and promotes a feeling of bliss.

Sound good? Since Northern California has many hot springs resorts, you can easily find that bliss near home, whether you’re seeking upscale luxury or a more bohemian experience.

The four resorts described below have distinct differences, but they all have one thing in common: their springs have delighted California residents for thousands of years. All were considered sacred by indigenous peoples, who believed hot springs had curative powers. Members of distant tribes traveled days or even weeks to bathe in these waters.

With the arrival of Europeans in the mid-1800s, commercial resorts began to appear. By the late 19th century, and well into the next, many hot springs were wildly popular vacation resorts where people stayed for weeks at a time. The 1930s Depression and World War II marked an end to the era of massive spa tourism. Even so, hot spring resorts continue to be popular and attract devotees today.

Harbin Hot Springs Retreat Center

Generations of Miwok Indians had enjoyed the hot springs nestled in a remote canyon near Lake County’s Middletown long before James Harbin purchased the property in 1856. He gave the land his name but did little else. Improvements were left to the next owner, Richard Williams, who by 1870 had directed the springs’ flow into pools, built a large hotel and constructed a resort. Harbin changed hands many times over subsequent years until it was purchased in 1972 by Robert Hartley, who in 1992 sold the property to the nonprofit Heart Consciousness Church.

The resultant blend of New Age sensibility and idyllic surroundings turned Harbin Hot Springs Retreat Center into one of the most popular hot spring resorts in Northern California. It was busy throughout the year, with an estimated 600 visitors on an ordinary weekend.

Then, in the 2015 Valley fire, the 1,700-acre property was almost completely destroyed. Tens of thousands of trees and 95% of the resort’s structures, including buildings dating to the early 1900s, were lost.

The fire didn’t destroy the resort’s hot springs, though, which continued to do what they have always done: bubble upward from their source deep within the earth.

The Heart Consciousness Church, as undaunted as the springs, began rebuilding almost immediately. Harbin and its springs reopened in January 2019. Today it welcomes daytime and overnight guests, although the rebuilding will continue in stages for a few more years.

Harbin is a clothing-optional destination, which means guests are free to wear a bathing suit, or not. Eight pools, with water temperatures ranging from 63 degrees in the Cold Plunge to 112 degrees in the signature Hot Pool, are now open. Also open is an outdoor food café, 15 new cottages, 15 caravans with kitchens, a sundeck and a dry sauna. The Domes complex, with guest rooms and overnight retreat rooms, is nearly completed.

Whether daytripping or spending the night, guests have access to all pools, hiking trails, twice-daily complimentary yoga classes (Friday through Monday) and events — often free — that include meditation, dancing, full moon gatherings, guest speakers, movie screenings and more. Massage, water Shiatsu (a type of aquatic bodywork developed at Harbin) and other bodywork services are available for a fee.

“People should come and experience Harbin,” said Harbin employee Maria Mosqueda. “Come to reset yourself and be in nature. Come for relaxation and healing. Many guests are here for yoga or the hiking trails. Harbin has changed in some ways, but it remains the same beautiful gem it always was.”

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn

In 1895, Englishman Henry Boyes and his wife purchased 75 acres of Sonoma Valley land containing hot springs and opened the Boyes Hot Springs Hotel by the century’s turn. The hotel and its springs quickly became a big-time destination for San Franciscans and remained popular for decades.

After being destroyed by a fire in 1923, the hotel was replaced in 1927 by the Sonoma Mission Inn, designed in the style of a California mission. In later years the inn was used as a World War II military rest station and a training headquarters for sports teams. The property underwent a major renovation and the addition of a spa in the late 20th century.

Today’s guests at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa can experience the legendary springs flowing at 135 degrees from a depth of 1,100 feet. The inn’s luxurious 40,000-square-foot Willow Stream Spa contains two pools and an indoor Jacuzzi (the Watsu aquatic bodywork pool is kept at body temperature; the indoor Jacuzzi ranges from 100 to 102 degrees and the main pool hovers at around 85 degrees). Bathing suits are required.

“The spa experience here is special in so many ways,” said Michelle Heston, the hotel’s executive director of public relations. “For one thing, we’re a luxury spa with our own source of geothermal waters. For another, we offer a comprehensive spa service menu, along with fitness and wellness services.”

The signature Bathing Ritual features an exfoliating shower, two mineral water soaking pools, herbal eucalyptus steam, dry salt sauna and a rain tunnel fed by a geothermal spring. Couples might enjoy being pampered together with a 90-minute Lavender Kur (lavender-influenced bubble bath, body wrap and massage).

There are two recent additions to the spa: a eucalyptus steam room and a Himalayan salt sauna where an entire wall consists of Himalayan salt. “It’s popular with people who suffer from asthma,” Heston said. “It dries out the respiratory system.”

And if you really want to go all out, rent a private poolside spa cabana with a personal whirlpool.

Indian Springs Resort

The Wappo Indians are said to have settled about 8,000 years ago in the northern Napa Valley area we call Calistoga. Then, as now, the land thereabouts contained hot springs that attracted people from far and wide.

The first American settlers appeared on the scene in the 1840s. One of them would change the springs forever. In 1859, Samuel Brannan — who had become California’s first millionaire by selling tents and pickaxes at inflated prices to gold-seeking forty-niners — encountered the springs on a visit to Napa Valley.

Intrigued by the idea of building a hot springs resort to rival New York’s fashionable Saratoga Springs, the energetic Brannan purchased land, founded the town of Calistoga (the name is supposedly a combination of California and Saratoga) and in 1862 opened the two-story Hot Springs Hotel.

Brannan’s hotel offered landscaped parks and rose gardens, a dining hall, finely furnished cottages, private bathing pavilions, horse stables and a milelong racetrack. Guests could live sumptuously while enjoying natural geothermal hot springs, mud baths, mineral pools and wellness treatments.

Today, the property is known as Indian Springs Resort and constitutes the state’s oldest continuously operated geothermal pool and spa facility. However, thanks to a recent $24 million, historically sensitive renovation and expansion by owners Pat and John Merchant, Indian Springs has modernized while maintaining solid contact with its past.

The old (renovated 1940s bungalows) mingles seamlessly with the new (Mission Revival-style lodge rooms built in 2014). A new restaurant and cocktail bar, named Sam’s Social Club to honor founder Brannan, offers modern seasonal cuisine and is open to the public.

“The history here and the distinct sense of place are definitely unique,” Spa Director Maxine Sidenfaden said. “And I love the relaxed, friendly atmosphere.”

The main pool, an Olympic-sized beauty built in 1913, offers water temperatures ranging from 92-102 degrees. It’s open to guests of all ages. There’s also a just-for-grownups pool — quiet, peaceful and a bit cooler than its larger kin. Bathing suits are required throughout the resort. A full-service spa with a tranquil Buddha Pond offers massage, body treatments, facials and mud baths using the property’s own volcanic ash.

“The mudbath is a big draw,” Sidenfaden noted. “We’re the only ones to use 100 percent volcanic ash.”

Orr Hot Springs

About 12 miles northwest of Ukiah — just 2 miles short of the ancient redwoods reigning at Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve — the 27-acre Orr Hot Springs Resort rests serenely on the South Fork banks of the Big River.

The resort’s main activity involves clothing-optional soaking in thermal mineral waters that flow from underground springs. Native Americans enjoyed these waters, which they believed had healing powers, and shared them with visiting tribes.

In 1858, Ukiah pioneer Samuel Orr, who had crossed the continent by wagon around 1850, built a hotel here. Soon word got around about the healing powers of Orr’s natural sulphur springs. At its peak of popularity, the property held a hotel, post office, stables, dance hall and saloon and was a stop on the Ukiah-Mendocino stagecoach line.

The property stayed in the family until 1973, when Samuel Orr’s great-grandson, Alfred Weger, sold it to a community of back-to-the-landers. The current owner, Leslie Williams, joined that community in 1974. In 1993 he became Orr’s sole owner.

In the years since, Williams has remodeled the main bathhouse, added more accommodations (including standalone yurts), constructed a steam room and a cedar-lined sauna and made numerous other changes.

Both day and overnight guests can enjoy the two communal tubs with water temperatures of 104-105 degrees and 107-108 degrees, respectively; five private tubs in the bathhouse (104-107 degrees); a cold pool built directly into hillside rock (60-75 degrees) and Trilby Spring, which accommodates up to three bathers (100 degrees). At night, the two stargazing tubs on the bathhouse roof offer great views of the night sky.

“It’s total digital detox here,” Williams notes. “This is a great place to simply relax.”

Suzie Rodriguez lives in Sonoma, where she writes about travel, interesting people and the outdoors. Reach her at SonomaSuzie@gmail.com.

