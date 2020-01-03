Four places to enjoy natural hot springs in the North Bay

What: Rooms & Yurts range from $230-300 for two adults per night and include full use of baths.

What: Creekside Caravans, double occupancy: $165 Monday to Thursday, $187 Friday to Sunday and holidays. Grove Cottages, double occupancy: $192 Monday to Thursday, $240 Friday to Sunday and holidays.

What: Bathhouse access for hotel guests is $39 and $89 for day-only guests. These fees are waived for both hotel and day-only guests who schedule a same-day spa treatment. Hotel rooms at the Sonoma Mission Inn start at $279.

What: The pools at Indian Springs Resort are for the use of registered hotel guests only. A limited number of pool passes are available ($25-50) to nonguests with a 50-minute spa service appointment. Hotel rooms start at $249.

Seeking a break from winter’s rainy days and bone-chilling cold?

If so, it’s time for a trek to a hot springs resort. You’ll be joining a long tradition, because people the world over have enjoyed the warmth of thermal waters for countless centuries.

Hot springs are a byproduct of seismic activity, produced when geothermally heated groundwater emerges from the earth to form pools of water that can range from lukewarm to scalding. Most people enjoy springs that hit a just-right spot between those two extremes, a point at which water relaxes mind and body, soothes aching joints and promotes a feeling of bliss.

Sound good? Since Northern California has many hot springs resorts, you can easily find that bliss near home, whether you’re seeking upscale luxury or a more bohemian experience.

The four resorts described below have distinct differences, but they all have one thing in common: their springs have delighted California residents for thousands of years. All were considered sacred by indigenous peoples, who believed hot springs had curative powers. Members of distant tribes traveled days or even weeks to bathe in these waters.

With the arrival of Europeans in the mid-1800s, commercial resorts began to appear. By the late 19th century, and well into the next, many hot springs were wildly popular vacation resorts where people stayed for weeks at a time. The 1930s Depression and World War II marked an end to the era of massive spa tourism. Even so, hot spring resorts continue to be popular and attract devotees today.

Harbin Hot Springs Retreat Center

Generations of Miwok Indians had enjoyed the hot springs nestled in a remote canyon near Lake County’s Middletown long before James Harbin purchased the property in 1856. He gave the land his name but did little else. Improvements were left to the next owner, Richard Williams, who by 1870 had directed the springs’ flow into pools, built a large hotel and constructed a resort. Harbin changed hands many times over subsequent years until it was purchased in 1972 by Robert Hartley, who in 1992 sold the property to the nonprofit Heart Consciousness Church.

The resultant blend of New Age sensibility and idyllic surroundings turned Harbin Hot Springs Retreat Center into one of the most popular hot spring resorts in Northern California. It was busy throughout the year, with an estimated 600 visitors on an ordinary weekend.

Then, in the 2015 Valley fire, the 1,700-acre property was almost completely destroyed. Tens of thousands of trees and 95% of the resort’s structures, including buildings dating to the early 1900s, were lost.

The fire didn’t destroy the resort’s hot springs, though, which continued to do what they have always done: bubble upward from their source deep within the earth.

The Heart Consciousness Church, as undaunted as the springs, began rebuilding almost immediately. Harbin and its springs reopened in January 2019. Today it welcomes daytime and overnight guests, although the rebuilding will continue in stages for a few more years.

Harbin is a clothing-optional destination, which means guests are free to wear a bathing suit, or not. Eight pools, with water temperatures ranging from 63 degrees in the Cold Plunge to 112 degrees in the signature Hot Pool, are now open. Also open is an outdoor food café, 15 new cottages, 15 caravans with kitchens, a sundeck and a dry sauna. The Domes complex, with guest rooms and overnight retreat rooms, is nearly completed.