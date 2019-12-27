Get tips on fertilizing your garden at free Sonoma County workshop

SONOMA COUNTY

Winter water smarts

Santa Rosa Water is launching an indoor water conservation campaign to reduce the amount of wastewater flowing into the Regional Laguna Treatment Plant damaged during the Kincade Fire.

Residents of communities served by the plant — Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Sebastopol and some unincorporated areas ­ ­— are asked to conserve water indoors by participating in the Winter WaterSmart Challenge. That would include scheduling a WaterSmart check, finding and fixing leaks and replacing inefficient fixtures.

During the October fire, the poles that deliver energy to pump clean, recycled water from the Regional Laguna Treatment Plant to stream fields in the Geysers were damaged.

While repairs are made to the fire-damaged infrastructure, the storage levels in recycled water holding ponds are above normal, just as the winter rains are arriving.

By cutting back on the wastewater in the ponds, Santa Rosa Water hopes to avoid the costly alternative of discharging recycled water into the Laguna de Santa Rosa.

For WaterSmart tips and tools, free products and services, visit savingwaterparnership.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Learn about fertilizer at free workshop

A free workshop Jan. 4 will explore the history of fertilizer, from manure and the nitrogen cycle to the green revolution and fertilizer pollution.

The class will be led by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

