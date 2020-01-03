Garden all-stars to grow in 2020

Well, here we are at the beginning of a brand-new year. For sheer gardening joy, make a resolution to plant one (or more) of the following superior garden all-stars in 2020 and you won’t be disappointed. Each is worthy of a spot in your garden or landscape.

Chamaecyparis obtusa ‘Nana Gracilis’ — This stunning conifer is widely planted around the world’s temperate zones for its outstanding beauty. It likes being in the ground but also takes well to growing in a container. As an evergreen, it doesn’t flower, but it does disport itself in such an interesting way that it’s often used as a focal point. Its paddle-shaped leaves, similar to an arborvitae’s, twist and turn this way and that. Its color is a deep, rich green above and flecked with white underneath. Planted on its own roots, it grows slowly and compactly to a 5- or 6-foot pyramid over 10 years.

Cornus hybrid ‘Eddie’s White Wonder’ dogwood — Eddie’s White Wonder dogwood is a cross between our western native dogwood (Cornus nuttallii) and the flowering dogwood of eastern woodlands (Cornus florida). In early spring, it exuberantly erupts in aerial drifts of pure white, 4-inch-wide flowers with especially large, overlapping false petals, or bracts. It reaches 20 feet tall at maturity with a width of about 15 feet. In the fall, its leaves turn red. Its red fruits are fall and winter food for many birds, including bluebirds and grosbeaks. Game birds such as wild turkey and some ducks also feed on dogwood fruit.

Eddie’s White Wonder likes dappled or light shade and a well-drained site with soil high in organic matter. Once established, it only requires occasional watering during the summer drought. The tree resists feeding by deer.

Santa Rosa plum — Because Luther Burbank knew what he was doing when he developed this plum, it remains one of the most delicious plums there is. It belongs in every Sonoma County garden.

Magnolia x brooklynensis ‘Elizabeth’ — This hybrid magnolia is absolutely breathtaking when in full flower in early spring. Its upright cupped blossoms are the most delicate shade of pastel yellow and, when planted in full sun, cover the tree. The Royal Horticultural Society in England awarded this plant a medal of special merit, and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gave it its highest award. It likes a rich soil and regular summer watering and is right at home in Sonoma County.

Daphne odora — The cultivar Daphne odora ‘Aureomarginata’ is most often found in nurseries, but its pink flower buds color-clash with its yellow-and-green leaves. Much more refined is the plain species, Daphne odora, with dark green leaves and white flowers that will perfume the air in late February for 50 feet around itself with a scent so fragrant, you’ll think someone spilled the cologne.

Brown Turkey Fig — Yes, the common Black Mission figs are lovely and sweet. But double or triple their size, tame the color to a brownish-rust, soften the texture from chewy to luscious and make the red interior decadently sweet, and you’ve got a Brown Turkey fig that quickly grows to 20 feet (although it’s easily pruned to a size you can reach without a ladder). It’s also more prolifically fruitful than the Mission variety. Full sun and occasional water will assure large harvests.