Wine of the Week: J.Schram 2010 North Coast Blanc de Noirs

Iron Horse, 2013 Brut X, Green Valley, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.5%, $56. ★★★★★½: Nice and dry. Rich and creamy with yeasty, nutty aromas, yet light on its feet with citrus notes. Just lovely.

The North Coast, with its hillsides ribbed in vineyards, has a secret that many Champagne lovers don’t know.

The cool winds whistling through Wine Country have created pockets of vineyards that have higher acidity than some in Champagne.

“The world doesn’t think there could be acidity like that anywhere outside of Champagne,” said vintner/winemaker Hugh Davies of Napa Valley’s Schramsberg Vineyards.

Thanks to the Pacific Ocean, these cool-climate vineyards, Davies explained, level the playing field. They allow California winemakers to produce sparklers that rival Champagne.

“Some people think it’s got to be Champagne to be really good and that region is magical,” he said. “But that’s not true. We’re excited to be doing something the world doesn’t even know we’re doing. But people in Northern California know.”

Davies is behind our wine of the week –– the J. Schram 2010 North Coast Blanc de Noirs at $120. This is a gorgeous sparkling wine with aromas of baked apple, brioche and toffee. On the palate, there’s a whisper of caramel, but the dominant flavors are tart apple, pear and Meyer lemon. The sparkler is rich, yet balanced. But the aromas, well, they’re hedonistic decadence at its best. And it’s not surprising when you learn this sparkler has been aged on the yeast for eight years.

“People might think it’s a Champagne because they’ve never tasted a sparkling wine that has aged eight years on the yeast,” he said. “But you have to pay for it. Aged sparkling wines from five years and up aren’t going to be $20. The producer has to charge a premium or it doesn’t pencil out.”

Other striking sparklers ranging from $48 to $60 include Roederer Estate’s L’Ermitage 2013 Anderson Valley Brut, Iron Horse 2013 Brut X Green Valley Blanc de Noirs, Benovia 2015 Blanc de Noir, Flaunt Sonoma County Blanc de Noirs and Chandon’s NV Étoile Brut.

When it comes to aging a sparkling wine, Davies likes to compare it to baking a pie, since everyone is familiar with cooking.

“You start with tart apples and after the pie bakes, it still has vibrant tartness,” he explained. “But some of the unripe flavors are gently baked and glazed and caramelized.”

Davies, 54, was born into a winemaking family. His parents, the late Jack and Jamie Davies, set out in 1965 to make the first commercial pinot noir and chardonnay-based sparkling wines in the United States using “methode champenoise,” the traditional French process (see “Sparklers” story for a closer look at this method).

“As a kid, my playground was shared with people who were making wine,” Davies said. “I lived in the big white house, where I still live, and it was the visitors venter. The lab was in the basement, and the dining room is where my parents tasted wine.”

Davies followed his parents into the world of winemaking, graduating from UC Davis in 1995 with a master’s degree in food science, specializing in enology.

“My parents had a lot of courage and determination,” Davies said. “They instilled in me that if I really want something, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not possible.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.