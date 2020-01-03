Learn rose pruning, succulent selection at weekend workshops

SANTA ROSA

The fine points of pruning

Learn the best techniques for pruning roses from the experts during a public demonstration Saturday.

Members of the Redwood Empire Rose Society will give a hands-on pruning demonstration, preceded by a short lecture on rose care, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will take place rain or shine. Nonmembers are welcome to attend and should bring their own clippers. The class is free, although donations are accepted. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information, email ruthbrowning@sbcglobal.net.

CLOVERDALE

Super succulents for Sonoma County

What succulents are best suited for the North Bay environment? Master Gardener Anne Lowings, whose own Sebastopol property is filled with a vast array of succulents, will share what she’s discovered firsthand during a free workshop Jan. 11.

Lowings will cover how these tough and versatile plants can add year-round interest with little maintenance or water. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

SEBASTOPOL

Learn some fertilizer facts at workshop

A free workshop Saturday will explore the history of fertilizer, from manure and the nitrogen cycle to the green revolution and fertilizer pollution. The class will be led by Sonoma County Master Gardeners. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

