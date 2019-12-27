Start the new year in the North Bay with a hike

California State Parks is participating in Jan. 1 First Day hikes to kick off the new year with fitness. Here are five events in Sonoma County:

Glen Ellen: Moderately strenuous 8-mile guided hike to the summit of Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right. $10, rain cancels the hike. jacklondonpark.com.

Kenwood: Hike 5 to 6.5 miles to Bald Mountain at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pack a lunch and water. Meet at the White Barn lot. $10 parking, $8 for students and seniors.

Santa Rosa: Guided 3- to 5-mile hike on the Richardson Trail 10 a.m.-noon at Trione Annadel State Park. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Channel Drive.

Jenner: One-hour guided tour and tea at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Coast Highway 1. Meet at 2:30 p.m. at the visitors center. Children welcome. $10 per person plus parking fees. 707-847-3437.

Salt Point: Meet at 10:30 a.m. in the Gerstle Cove day use parking area of Salt Point State Park for a round trip, 2.4-mile easy hike to Stump Beach. Not recommended for children under 8 years old. Plan on a 3-hour hike, bring lunch and water. $10 per person plus parking fees. 707-847-3437.

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s New Year’s Family Bike ride 10-11:30 a.m. from the Sonoma County YMCA, 1111 College Ave. to Courthouse Square and back. Meet at the YMCA parking lot on Fourth Street. Free gifts and baked treats for riders. For all ages. Rain cancels the ride. saferoutes@bikesonoma.org or 707-799-3911.

Cloverdale: A bilingual naturalist leads a 1- to 2-mile walk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cloverdale River Park, 31820 McCray Road. The hike ends at noon, followed by a potluck picnic. Bring a healthy lunch to share and utensils and plates. 707-565-7888. SonomaCountyParks.org

Santa Rosa: Make a homemade lava lamp with household materials at 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

James Lanaras