Seasonal pantry: Celebrate the return of light with latkes

Happy first day of Christmas! In case you’re thinking it all ends today, it doesn’t.

The 12 days of Christmas start on Dec. 25 and end Jan. 5. Even then, there are still two remaining days of Christianity’s major holiday season. Jan. 6 is known alternately as Epiphany, King’s Day, King’s Night and Twelfth Night. In New Orleans, it’s also the start of carnival. Jan. 7 is Eastern Orthodox Christmas, celebrated primarily in Eastern Europe and Russia.

One of the sadder sights of the season is a Christmas tree, often with a strand or two of tinsel or an overlooked ornament, set out for trash collectors on Dec. 26. My family tradition calls for a tree on Dec. 24 that is not taken down until sometime after Jan. 7.

Early Christians snagged the pagan winter holidays, which stretch from the solstice, or Yule, into early January. It has, for millennia, been a time when our ancestors celebrated the return of light, as daylight begins increasing as of the solstice. Christians were wildly successful in adding a religious overlay to the season, although remnants of earlier times remain. Even the Christmas tree and the yule log have pagan roots.

Theologians and others do not agree on the exact date of the birth of Jesus Christ, but few insist it was in December. March or September are the times I hear most often. Christmas is a celebration of his birth, not a commemoration.

Today is the fourth day of Hanukah, too, which is also a celebration of light. It continues for a total of eight days.

Both Christmas and Hanukah have traditional foods, though many of the Christmas dishes are regional and vary widely from country to country.

The same is true, though to a lesser degree, of Hanukkah; there is a lot of variety. But explore the food traditions of the holiday, and you will always find latkes; they are always served with sour cream and applesauce.

No matter what you celebrate or don’t celebrate at this time of year, take a moment to slow down, enjoy the night sky and celebrate the earth’s natural light, along with candles and the twinkling lights we seem to put on everything, not just Christmas trees, these days.

A challenging year is drawing to its close, the days are growing longer and spring is not that far off.

_____

Recipes for traditional latkes have been circulating for decades, at least. This version is about as simple it get, and it offers great results, time after time. Of course, it’s most traditional to serve latkes with sour cream and applesauce, but you don’t need to limit yourself to tradition. Following the recipe, I offer some of my favorite condiments to go with these crisp little morsels.

Traditional Latkes

Makes about 16 to 18 cakes

1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold or russet potatoes, washed and peeled

1 large yellow onion, trimmed and peeled

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

½ cup mild olive oil, clarified butter or chicken fat (schmaltz), plus more as needed

— Condiments of your choice (see note below)

If the potatoes are damp from being rinsed, pat them dry with a clean tea towel.