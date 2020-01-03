Everything to know about taking care of moth orchids

Elizabeth writes: I have never tried growing orchids and it is my understanding that Phalaenopsis species are a sound choice for beginners. I do have a few questions for you:

1. What is the recommended house temperature?

2. What is the ideal light exposure?

3. What type of fertilizer should be used and how often?

4. When can I expect Phalaenopsis to produce blooms and for how long?

Following are some general answers to your questions: Phalaenopsis, referred to as the moth orchid, basically require adequate light, mild temperatures, 50% humidity, constant water to maintain a moist growing medium and excellent drainage with no standing water and diluted fertilizer as recommended for specific orchids.

The recommended and reasonable indoor temperatures: Nighttime temperatures should fall in the 60 to 65 degrees range. Daytime temperatures fall into the 75 to 85 degrees range or 15 degrees higher than nighttime temperatures. This is warm for the average house, but keep in mind, orchids dislike extreme fluctuations in temperature. As an example, orchids placed too close to windows suffer fluctuations of too cold in the winter and too warm during the summer months. Cold temperatures will stop or slow growth.

Some growers purchase minimum and maximum temperature gauges for accurate indoor temperatures.

Recommendations for light exposure: If positioned in a south facing exposure, keep the orchid out of direct sunrays, say 2 feet. A sheer curtain over the window and between the orchids is a perfect solution. Keep a space away from a west facing exposure of 1 foot. Placing orchids under two 40watt florescent bulbs will provide adequate light. The key is providing indirect light and east facing exposures are always ideal. Moving them to south facing windows during the winter months is also approved. You will have to access your own home for the best light exposure.

Use “humidity trays” for humidity control. This is especially important during the seasons when air conditioners and heaters dry out the indoor air. The trays are flat and covered with a thin layer of pebbles. Water is under the pebbles and serves two purposes: provides humidity and keeps the orchid roots out of standing water. Do check the level of water and keep it free of bacteria.

The best advice about fertilizing orchids is purchasing orchid fertilizer (30-10-10) and following the manufactures directions. Only fertilize when the soil is moist and never dried out. Many orchid growers have good success fertilizing with worm tea. The water should be room temperature and probably fertilized less during the winter months, lets say every 7 to 10 days with a diluted solution. Water in the morning and allow the orchid foliage to dry out to prevent disease. In the summer months, the orchids can be watered a little every other day to keep them moist but not waterlogged. In February, new growth and buds will start. Depending on growing conditions, the Phalaneopsis will bloom 60 to 120 days, 1 to 2 times a year January through March.

When buying orchids, choose a plant that has its full name on the label and provides complete care directions, or at least a full botanical name where you can do your own research on its proper care.