Wine of the Week: Williams Selyem, 2017 Eastside Road Neighborhood, Russian River Valley, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

Dutton Goldfield, 2017 Angel Camp Vineyard, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $62. ★★★½: Aromatic, with notes on the palate of berry, plum and sandalwood. A bit earthy. Lingering finish. Pretty.

Tongue Dancer, 2017 Putnam Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, 14.3%, $65. ★★★★½: This is an absolutely lovely pinot noir with bright cherry fruit trumpeting upfront. Sage and oregano are also in the mix. Complex, with intriguing layers. Extremely well crafted.

Foursight, 2017 Charles Vineyard, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 13.9%, $55. ★★★★: An elegant pinot noir, crisp and dry, lightly toasted with tangy red fruit –– cherry, cranberry and pomegranate. Just lovely.

Gary Farrell, 2017 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Pinot Noir, 13.7%, $45. ★★★★: An elegant pinot weighted to red fruit –– Bing cherry, raspberry and pomegranate. A touch earthy, with flavors of mushroom and forest floor in the mix. Bright acidity. Balanced. Striking.

This pinot will turn heads. It’s gorgeous, with notes of blackberry, dark cherry, spice and mineral. While crisp and balanced, this pinot has generous fruit. It’s a knockout.

The late Burt Williams was one of the North Coast’s original “garagistas,” winemakers who made wine in their garages.

The early tinkerings of Williams Selyem’s founding winemaker ultimately transcended into a coveted brand, with the flagship a cult pinot.

“Burt had a profound impact on my way of thinking of winemaking,” said Jeff Mangahas, the winemaker of Williams Selyem. “It was some of his early wines that fueled my interest in the Russian River Valley.”

Mangahas is behind our wine of the week winner –– the Williams Selyem, 2017 Eastside Road Neighborhood, Russian River Valley, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir at $65. This pinot will turn heads. It’s gorgeous, with notes of blackberry, dark cherry, spice and mineral. While crisp and balanced, this pinot has generous fruit. It’s a knockout.

“Williams Selyem has a unique style that’s steeped in tradition from the Old World with New-World flair,” Mangahas said. “It’s conceptually aligned with the Old World, highlighting site expressiveness and technique. We use whole clusters in the fermentation, often used in Burgundy. Burt (and co-founder Ed Selyem) repurposed old dairy tanks to ferment the pinot noir in … A Williams Selyem wine is all about great grapes with wonderful texture and a potential for ageability.”

As a winemaker, Mangahas considers himself a minimalist. He wants the vineyard site to call the shots.

“Pinot noir is so site-specific in order to make unique and personality-driven wines,” he said.

“We work with some of the best sites around and take a detailed approach in all aspects to be able to deliver the ultimate in site expression. Pinot noir is delicate and transparent compared to other varieties and shows everything, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Mangahas, 48, was a research biologist in the Princeton Biology Department when a trip to France in his mid-20s reconfigured his career plans.

“My wife and I went to Bordeaux and tasted at Chateau Lynch- Bages and Chateau Pichon Baron, which left a lasting impression on me,” he said.

“We also spent time in Paris eating at Michelin-starred restaurants and drinking Burgundy. My interest in wine grew as I went to more tastings and visited more wine regions. I became fascinated with winemaking and viticulture and decided to make a career change.”

Mangahas had earned an undergraduate degree in molecular biology. Fascinated by wine –– molecular science at its most delicious –– Mangahas followed his palate back to school. He enrolled at UC Davis and graduated with a master’s degree in viticulture and enology.

He has been working at Healdsburg’s Williams Selyem winery since 2011. Today he’s in charge of all aspects of viticulture and winemaking.

A student of wine, Mangahas said his curiosity makes him a good fit to be a winemaker.

“I’m constantly learning about wine through tastings and all of my travels to Burgundy and beyond,” he said.

“I’ve also had great mentors in the Russian River Valley, having worked at Dutton Goldfield, Hartford Family Winery and now Williams Selyem.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.