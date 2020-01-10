Rohnert Park restaurant shines with authentic dim sum

These are curious times, when I’m writing about a different culinary culture and wondering if there will be PC backlash over even mentioning another country. But I’ll say this anyway, because it’s true: one of my favorite things about eating dim sum is the communication (or lack thereof).

I don’t speak Chinese, so when the server rolls up to the table, lifts the lids of various bamboo and steel steamer baskets then rapidly describes something I don’t understand, I look hopeful and say, “what is it?”

Inevitably, the server doesn’t skip a beat, assuring me I’ll like it. She plonks a good-smelling portion of whatever on my table and scoots away. I might be left pondering something as exotic as a dish of chiu chow-style duck webs, the floppy, boneless poultry feet nested over steamed dill mustard greens.

I shared this small joke with Dexter Liao, general manager in charge of the new dim sum program introduced in November at Boathouse Asian Eatery in Rohnert Park’s Graton Resort & Casino. I’d asked him for some menu recommendations, and Liao, a Taiwan native, smiled, said he’d bring me great dishes and scampered off. When he returned, he was bearing baskets and plates of I don’t know what, but he assured me I’d enjoy them.

As it turned out, I enjoyed everything. Boathouse doesn’t offer that sometimes confusing cart service. Instead, we’re handed a laminated menu of photos and a paper checklist to fill out like a sushi request. There isn’t much unusual fare, either – the only thing dim sum newbies might pale at is steamed chicken feet ($5.95). Though Liao said the menu is constantly being evaluated to see what the dining public craves, and given the throngs of Asian customers filling tables during my visits, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more exotica in the near future.

Currently, the dim sum menu is offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. But Boathouse owners plan to roll it out to daily service, perhaps by the second quarter.

In the meantime, I’m beyond delighted to finally have such superb dim sum in Sonoma County. We’ve got fine but very limited bites at Lily Kai and The Canton in Petaluma; a broader, quite good selection at the new Tian Yuen in Windsor (marinated pork intestines!) and a large but generally awful array of pre-made-in-San-Francisco-then-reheated stuff at Hang Ah in Santa Rosa.

The Boathouse ownership team, however, brought on master dim sum chef Pit-fun Li. He makes all the dim sum, including dumpling doughs, from scratch on-site. Born in Hong Kong, chef Pit began his culinary career as an apprentice under master dim sum chef HanRong Li at the Guangzhou Restaurant Group in China when he was just 17 years old. Here, he refuses any MSG in his kitchen, with each delicacy cooked to order — expertly steamed, fried, sautéed, baked or served as soup.

Boathouse itself isn’t new: the upscale, popular restaurant has offered a vibrant mix of Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese since it opened in late 2016 with its sophisticated décor of a centerpiece sushi bar and a white brick wall painted with a theatrical Japanese-style octopus mural.

Owners Catherine Do, Hans Mogensen and executive chef Tu Do aren’t the first to showcase dim sum in the space, either: the previous M.Y. China sent out excellent but fancy offerings like pork and black truffle dumplings for $18 before it closed in 2015.