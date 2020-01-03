Get outdoors with an upcoming beginner’s group hike

Cloverdale: Leisurely stroll for older adults on accessible trails at Cloverdale River Park, 31820 McCray Road. 10-11:30 a.m. All abilities are welcome, parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-565-7888, SonomaCountyParks.org.

Healdsburg: Help maintain and clear roads and trail drainage features at Fitch Mountain Preserve, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the parking lot of Chanticleer Dog Park, 908 Chanticleer Way. Bring lunch, a refillable water bottle and work gloves. Tools provided. Visit LandPaths.org to register and call 707-544-7284 ext. 1 to see if rain or winds threaten workday plans.

Bodega Bay: Explore tide pools for sea stars, hermit crabs, sea anenomes and sea life 11 a.m. to noon at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the Jetty Campground amphitheater. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s annual Hiking for Fitness series starts with a beginner’s 2.2-mile hike after a presentation about the program. $80 for the eight hikes. 9 a.m.-noon, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.