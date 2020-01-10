Sonoma County front yard garden creates camaraderie among neighbors

Our gardens, no matter how small, have the potential to engage and develop community. Front yard gardens are often an extension of the house, with tidy patches of lawn that reach to the sidewalk, backed by neat shrubs that tactfully cover the foundation of the house. Usually, a small tree or two provide focal points.

These tiny gardens are a prelude to the interior spaces, extending elements inside the house to the outdoors. The lawn acts as a carpet, the shrubs like furniture, and the tree is a living chandelier.

My mother’s front yard was like this. After nearly 50 years in a large 1906 Craftsman house in Berkeley, she moved to a compact house in a quiet little city in the North Bay. Gone was the bustle and excitement of a university town. Gone, too, were neighbors she’d known for years.

Visible from the front windows of her new house was a small lawn punctuated by a young walnut tree. By then, my mother had lost the ability to tend to many of life’s details, so one of my many tasks was to mow the grass each week.

Always an avid admirer of gardens, my mother wanted to get rid of the lawn and plant flowers instead.

I engaged a friend to sheet mulch the lawn to kill it. This entailed mowing the lawn as low as possible, then marking the sprinkler heads for later capping or conversion to risers for a drip system. Next, he dug a shallow, 6-inch deep trench around the lawn perimeter to bring the cardboard down to the sidewalk and prevent any fringe of lawn from surviving.

An inch of compost was spread over the lawn to feed and encourage earthworms. We then covered the entire lawn with corrugated cardboard, with each piece overlapping the next by about 6 to 8 inches. This was topped with 4 inches of compost.

The small trench around the perimeter caught the 4 inches of compost and kept it from spilling onto the sidewalk. My friend then laid down a grid system of parallel ½-inch drip irrigation lines, spaced about 16 inches apart. A drip emitter was popped in at each plant location.

A colorful mix

My mother really liked informal cottage-style gardens. I mail-ordered some of her favorite old-fashioned roses like the highly perfumed, deep magenta Paul Neyron and the palest pink Mrs. John Laing. From local nurseries, we got an eclectic mix of California lilac shrubs, single peonies, blue and white perennial geraniums, catmint, Salvia clevelandi “Alan Chickering,” Salvia chamaedrys, Clary sage, lavender, Teucrium chamaedryoides, Teucrium cossonii, silver feverfew, the deep purple-blue penstemon “Catherine De La Mare,” dianthus and annuals like Cerinthe, white California poppies and lime-green flowering tobacco. We added a hen and chicks, too.

Each plant to its site

We sited plants around the walnut tree. Those that liked some shade were placed in the shelter of the tree canopy, and those that were sun-loving, in the front part of the garden along the sidewalk. The roses, California lilac and Salvia clevelandi formed the larger shrubby elements of the garden.

The mix of perennials was dotted around. I used a few each of the smaller plants and spread them out them for continuity.The interplay of fine-textured, silvery small leaves like the dianthus, California poppies, Salvia chamaedrys and silver feverfew against large-leaf plants like the clary sage and the peonies was as interesting as the pastel mix of flower colors was soothing. Most of the plants we used were hummingbird-, butterfly- and bee-friendly and we looked forward to life being attracted to the flower-filled spaces.