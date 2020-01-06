Sonoma County Fairgrounds hosts dog agility competition

Fast-moving canines weaved through poles and whizzed through plastic, collapsible tunnels with grace Sunday afternoon as the San Francisco Weimaraner Club capped its three-day dog agility show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The club, which was formed in 1991 to celebrate the large, hunting dog breed, is a sanctioned group by the American Kennel Club and regularly holds agility trials and trainings throughout Northern California, according to the club’s website.

The weekend’s event was free for attendees and was held at the Lyttle Cow Palace, where clouds of dust formed as speedy dogs worked through the dirt covered course. Ribbons were given to dogs that placed up to fourth place in each category with qualifying scores, the club said.

Though the club was created to convene Weimaraner fans, dogs of all breeds and sizes participated in the agility trials.

